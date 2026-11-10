Robert Downey Jr. Produces Netflix Miniseries Weather Girl on Climate Crisis

Robert Downey Jr. is producing Netflix's Weather Girl, a miniseries adapted from Brian Watkins' Off-Broadway play about a presenter caught in climate disaster.

Robert Downey Jr. is producing a new streaming miniseries for Netflix called Weather Girl, two years after his production company's acclaimed HBO adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer. The series is an adaptation of a celebrated Off-Broadway play written by Brian Watkins, the creator of Prime Video's sci-fi Western series Outer Range. The story follows a weather presenter who finds herself reporting live on a harrowing family tragedy during a climate catastrophe.

The original stage version was produced by Francesca Moody Productions, the company behind the stage-to-screen successes Fleabag and Baby Reindeer. Like Fleabag, the production is a one-woman show, and stage actor Julia McDermott will reprise her role as the protagonist Stacey for the small-screen version.

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How the Weather Girl Miniseries Works

Weather Girl centers on Stacey, a young woman struggling with her own personal demons who is thrust into a climate disaster that feels frighteningly close to home. The play addresses the global climate crisis through her eyes, and the Netflix adaptation keeps that focus on one character's experience.

The trigger for her downward spiral is an assignment. When Stacey is sent to cover a local wildfire, her psychological wellbeing begins to deteriorate in step with the destabilization of the climate she is reporting on. Watkins adapted the miniseries from his own stage play and will also direct the first episode.

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The series is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan, through their production company Team Downey. A24 is co-producing the project, which expands Stacey's personal story beyond the original stage version. The production also places the story in California, with particular attention to residents of the Greater Los Angeles area.

Creative Direction and Tone of the Series

Netflix has not yet announced any cast members other than Julia McDermott for Weather Girl. However, the streamer has said through its Tudum platform that the story will include additional characters, including Stacey's estranged mother.

Netflix has also described the miniseries as confronting the looming climate apocalypse, which suggests the show will not soften its depiction of the horrors of global warming. Based on the stage play, the series is expected to pair Stacey's increasingly troubled mental state with a searingly dark sense of humor.

Critics and industry observers have compared the tone to Adam McKay's 2021 disaster satire Don't Look Up, one of Netflix's most watched movies. The stage material is described as having more in common with that film than with most other television shows about the end of the world.

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Downey Jr.'s previous project The Sympathizer exposed the stark reality of American actions during and immediately after the Vietnam War, and the Weather Girl approach is expected to take a similarly candid, satirical view of climate change along the Pacific Coast.

Release Timing and What Comes Next

Netflix's Weather Girl is expected to arrive before Downey Jr.'s Amazon-backed Prime Video thriller Singularity, which tackles concerns about the advance of artificial intelligence. For a long time, Singularity was assumed to be his next television project.

The exact runtime and episode count of Weather Girl have not been confirmed. Fans of Downey Jr.'s previous television productions, as well as viewers of Don't Look Up, can expect more details in the coming months, and a 2027 release is a strong possibility.