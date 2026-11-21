Revisit Robert Downey Jr.'s standout roles, from Richard III and The Judge to Sherlock Holmes and Tropic Thunder, ahead of his return to Marvel in Avengers: Doomsday.

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday, and audiences have a useful reason to look back at his earlier work first. His career has undergone one of the most remarkable transformations in modern Hollywood, and his ability to reinvent himself and take creative risks has made him one of the most celebrated actors of his generation.

His arrival in the MCU turned him into the face of a franchise that came to dominate blockbuster cinema. However, reducing his filmography to superhero appearances would overlook several genuinely extraordinary performances. The countdown below moves through seven of his roles, from number 12 down to number 7, and shows how versatile Downey can be across genres.

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Richard III and The Judge Show Dramatic Range

Richard III and The Judge show Downey working in serious drama, from a Shakespearean adaptation to a family courtroom story. Both films reveal a performer comfortable with sophisticated material and morally complicated characters.

Richard III from 1995 is an inventive adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy, relocated to an alternate 1930s England where fascism has taken hold. Downey plays Earl Rivers, the brother of Queen Elizabeth, whose political position makes him a target of Richard's murderous ambitions. His screen time is limited, but the role shows his ability to convey complex material even within an all-star cast.

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The Judge from 2014 reunites Downey with the kind of protagonist he plays particularly well. He stars as Hank Palmer, a successful Chicago defence attorney who returns to his Indiana hometown after his mother's death. The strongest material comes from the uncomfortable relationship between Hank and his father, Joseph, although the film struggles to balance courtroom drama with family melodrama.

Its legal proceedings become increasingly conventional, and some emotional revelations feel engineered to provoke a reaction rather than emerge naturally from the characters. Even so, Downey gives the material considerably more personality than it might otherwise have had.

A Scanner Darkly and Natural Born Killers Push Boundaries

A Scanner Darkly and Natural Born Killers are among the most unusual entries in Downey's filmography, placing him in experimental and confrontational territory. Both films show how willing he is to follow a director's bold visual and tonal choices.

Adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel, A Scanner Darkly is an animated science-fiction thriller that uses rotoscoping to transform live-action performances into constantly shifting illustrations. Downey plays James Barris, a paranoid drug user who lives alongside Keanu Reeves' undercover narcotics agent. Barris constantly talks and invents elaborate theories, allowing Downey to indulge his gift for eccentric dialogue without becoming a conventional comic-relief figure.

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Natural Born Killers, one of the most confrontational films of the 1990s, uses chaotic editing, exaggerated performances, and shifting visual styles to satirize America's obsession with televised violence and celebrity criminals. Downey plays Wayne Gale, a television journalist whose program turns the murderous Mickey and Mallory Knox into media sensations. He makes Gale both charismatic and deeply unpleasant, and that tension is central to the film's impact.

Sherlock Holmes and Tropic Thunder Bring Blockbuster Energy

Sherlock Holmes and Tropic Thunder show Downey delivering high-energy comedy and entertainment outside the MCU. In both cases, his eccentric and physically expressive style defines the film's appeal.

Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes presents the detective as an impulsive, physically capable and frequently antisocial investigator rather than the familiar image created by Arthur Conan Doyle. Downey's physical comedy, rapid observations and mischievous delivery make this Holmes distinctly different from earlier screen versions. With a third installment discussed for years, the two films remain among his most enjoyable blockbusters outside Marvel.

Ben Stiller's Tropic Thunder features one of Downey's most outrageous performances and ranks seventh in this countdown. Together, these roles show why audiences who enjoy his superhero work can find just as much pleasure in his earlier films before he returns to Avengers: Doomsday.