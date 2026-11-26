New footage reveals Doctor Doom resists Magneto's telekinetic power using magic, injuring the mutant leader's arm ahead of the film's release.

Marvel Studios has released new promotional footage from its upcoming film, showcasing a significant confrontation between Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and Ian McKellen as Magneto. The clip confirms that Doom's magical abilities can withstand the omega-level mutant's telekinetic powers. This marks a pivotal moment in the marketing campaign, highlighting the formidable threat posed by Downey Jr.'s character.

Doom Resists Magneto Telekinetic Powers

The core details of the encounter reveal that Magneto attempts to overpower Doctor Doom by trying to remove his iconic metal mask. This specific interaction has been a subject of speculation among fans since McKellen's return as the powerful mutant was confirmed. The footage demonstrates that Doom's willpower and magical defenses are strong enough to repel the attempt. Despite the visible effort from Magneto, his power is quickly squashed by the magic emanating from Doom.

Also read Why Magneto Cannot Defeat Doctor Doom: Magic Resists Magnetism

Magneto Suffers Physical Arm Injury

While Magneto's abilities remain potent, the scene indicates that he suffers a direct physical cost during the clash. The footage points out that Magneto uses his right arm to try and rip off the mask. Subsequent shots show this same arm placed in a sling, suggesting that Doom inflicts a significant injury on the mutant leader. This physical consequence is notable as it is not something viewers have frequently seen on the big screen for this character in similar confrontations.

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Mixed Fan Reactions to Spoiler Footage

The release of this footage has generated a mixed response from the audience. Many fans appreciate the glimpse into the action but express fatigue with the constant leaks leading up to the movie. Some viewers have posted comments urging Marvel to rest on its marketing, arguing that the film will naturally succeed regardless. This sentiment reflects a growing trend where secrecy is hard to maintain in the final weeks before a theatrical debut.

Upcoming Release and Theatrical Expectations

With the film just three weeks away from its scheduled release, Marvel fans are bracing for more potential spoilers to emerge. The period immediately preceding a movie's launch is often when the most spoilery content is revealed to the public. Industry observers note that despite Marvel's usual high level of secrecy, the pressure to share new material intensifies as opening day approaches. The outcome of the battle between Doom and Magneto remains a central point of discussion for the franchise.