Robert De Niro’s actress ex Toukie Smith dead at 74

Toukie’s two children, whom she shared with De Niro, called their mom “a force of nature” in a statement to Page Six.

The on-screen star, who shared twins with De Niro, died Nov. 4 after a “long, courageous battle” with multiple sclerosis, her children, Airyn and Julian, confirmed to Page Six on Monday.

The siblings, both 31, said in a statement that their mom “shared in a remarkable family legacy that helped shape American fashion and culture. ”MediaPunch / BACKGRIDGetty Images They also said Toukie’s “beauty, grace and unmistakable presence helped pave the way for generations of Black models and designers in fashion. ” “Toukie was a force of nature.

Also read Toukie Smith, Robert De Niro's Ex and '227' Star, Dies at 74

She left an indelible mark on our hearts and on everyone lucky enough to know her,” their statement concluded.of the two and writing, “I’ll always love you, Mom 🩷. ”Toukie and De Niro’s twins, Airyn and Julian, confirmed her death to the Hollywood Reporter on Monday. The twins said their mom “shared in a remarkable family legacy that helped shape American fashion and culture. ”Airyn paid tribute to Toukie on Instagram with a throwback photo of the two.

Toukie was born Doris A. Smith in Philadelphia on Sept. 25, 1952. She later took on the stage name Toukie, which came from her grandmother.

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“It was a nickname my grandmother gave me that came from a children’s record about a little red fire engine with lots of energy. I’ve always had lots of energy,” sheAfter attending the Fashion Institute of Technology, Toukie began her modeling career in 1972, appearing in Vogue, Ebony, Cosmopolitan, Redbook and Seventeen. Her brother was fashion designer Willi Smith, who died of complications from AIDS at age 39 in 1987.

She also modeled for designers including Hubert de Givenchy, Thierry Mugler, Issey Miyake and her brother, fashion designer Willi Smith, who died of complications from AIDS at age 39 in 1987. In the 1980s, Toukie pivoted her career to acting, landing a recurring role as Don Johnson’s onscreen wife in “Miami Vice. ”She was named Bloomingdale’s model of the year in 1978.

However, Toukie was best known for her role as Eva Rawley on the NBC sitcom “227,” starring alongside Marla Gibbs for the show’s final season from 1989 to 1990. After “227” ended, Toukie appeared in the 1990s films “Talkin’ Dirty After Dark,” “I Like It Like That,” “Joe’s Apartment” and “The Preacher’s Wife. ”As an actress, Toukie starred in the final season of the NBC sitcom “227.

”Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collectiontold the New York Times“I had a contract with NBC for ‘227. ’ I did ‘Miami Vice. ’ I did three different movies that I was cut out of. I thought modeling was rough with rejection.

Huh! Welcome to the real world of acting! ” Toukie also opened up an eponymous restaurant on West Houston Street in New York City. It closed after two years in 1996.

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Bei/ShutterstockToukie and De Niro dated from 1988 to 1996. They welcomed their twins via surrogate one year before they broke up. De Niro hasWelcome to the Page Six Community! Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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MediaPunch / BACKGRIDGetty Images Toukie and De Niro's twins, Airyn and Julian, confirmed her death to the Hollywood Reporter on Monday. The twins said their mom "shared in a remarkable family legacy that helped shape American fashion and culture.

"Airyn paid tribute to Toukie on Instagram with a throwback photo of the two. Her brother was fashion designer Willi Smith, who died of complications from AIDS at age 39 in 1987. She was named Bloomingdale's model of the year in 1978. MediaPunch / BACKGRIDToukie and De Niro dated from 1988 to 1996 and welcomed their twins via surrogate. Penske Media via Getty Images