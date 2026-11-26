Robert De Niro stars in the new comedy Focker-in-Law for Thanksgiving while his Netflix thriller The Family departs on December 1. Review scores differ.

Robert De Niro is re-entering the theatrical spotlight this Thanksgiving weekend, marking the first appearance in his celebrated comedy franchise in sixteen years. The release of Focker-in-Law brings the actor back to the role of Jack Byrnes, a figure who remains a central pillar of the series despite the significant time gap since the previous installment. This latest chapter introduces a new dynamic to the household as a fresh character attempts to earn a spot within the Byrnes circle of trust.

Focker-in-Law Cast and Box Office Strategy

Ariana Grande portrays Olivia Jones, a former FBI hostage negotiator and the girlfriend of Henry Byrnes. Henry is the son of Greg Byrnes, played by Ben Stiller, and is portrayed in this film by Skyler Gisondo. Grande serves as the primary new face added to the ensemble cast that includes Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, and Beanie Feldstein. The production aims to compete directly with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping for box office dominance during the holiday weekend.

Also read Skyler Gisondo’s Big Swing

Critical Reception and Review Scores

The film currently holds a score of just 26% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting a mixed critical reception. Gabrielle Moss writing in Collider noted that Stiller and Grande never generate the joyful friction that Stiller and DeNiro produced in the original film. This metric highlights a distinct challenge for the franchise as it attempts to resonate with audiences who remember the chemistry of the earlier entries.

The Family Removal from Netflix Platform

In a simultaneous development for the actor, the crime thriller The Family is being removed from Netflix on December 1. Directed by Luc Besson, the movie features Robert De Niro as Giovanni Manzoni, a character who rats out the mob and forces his family into the Witness Protection Program. The film also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Dianna Agron, and Tommy Lee Jones in key supporting roles that drive the narrative forward.

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Thriller Plot and Audience Reception

The plot follows Giovanni as old habits die hard and danger lurks around every corner for the relocated family. The film was met with mixed-to-poor reviews upon its initial release, though it has maintained a dedicated fan base since then. The departure from the streaming service marks the end of its digital availability, closing one chapter for the actor even as another theatrical chapter opens with Focker-in-Law.

Contrasting Career Milestones

These two events highlight a diverse period for the actor, balancing a major theatrical release with the conclusion of a streaming title. The contrast between the comedic pressure of Focker-in-Law and the dramatic stakes of The Family showcases the range of his recent projects. Fans and industry observers are now tracking how these differing genres perform in their respective markets over the coming weeks.