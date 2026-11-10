Robert De Niro Mocks Elon Musk Over Midterm Election Spending

Robert De Niro mocked Elon Musk at a New York City screening over reported spending on Republicans, while citing Tesla's plan to end Cybertruck production next summer.

Robert De Niro, the Oscar-winning actor, used a film screening in New York City on Sunday to mock billionaire Elon Musk over his financial role in Republican campaigning during the midterm election. According to a report by the outlet covering the event, De Niro made his remarks as he introduced the film before an audience that included a roomful of Academy members.

The screening took place at the Crosby Hotel in Manhattan and was co-hosted alongside Jane Rosenthal, fellow founder of the Tribeca Festival. De Niro delivered his comments in a lighthearted but pointed tone, drawing cheers, jeers, sneers and laughter from the crowd.

Also read Robert De Niro Knocks Elon Musk At 'Musk' Documentary Screening

De Niro Cites Musk Spending Figures in New York

Robert De Niro said that Elon Musk spent about 300 million dollars helping to get Donald Trump elected in 2024. He then said Musk spent close to half a billion dollars on Republicans in the most recent midterm election, asking the audience how that had turned out for Musk.

The figures were relayed in the outlet's reporting of De Niro's remarks, which framed the spending as a central part of his mockery. De Niro's question about the outcome was delivered as a direct challenge, and it appeared to resonate with much of the room, according to the account of the evening.

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Cybertruck Remarks and Democracy Claims

De Niro also pointed to what he described as more bad news for Musk, referring to Musk's announcement on X that Tesla would end production of its Cybertruck next summer. The Cybertruck, a vehicle Tesla had heavily promoted, became the basis for one of De Niro's sharpest comparisons during the evening.

De Niro argued that in the fight between Musk's money and democracy, democracy had won, though he added the word 'this time' as a caveat. He said that, like the Cybertruck, Musk was not going anywhere, and he urged the audience to remain vigilant about the electoral result. He also said that vigilance was not enough and that supporters needed to be ready to take action.

Gibney Thanks De Niro for Resistance Work

Oscar winner Gibney responded to De Niro during the event by thanking him for everything he had done for the resistance. Gibney's remark was directed at De Niro, who is in his eighties, and it signaled support from within the room for the actor's political message.

The exchange highlighted how the screening combined a film event with a clear political message about the midterm result. De Niro framed the electoral outcome as a rebuke to Donald Trump and Trumpism, while using Musk's spending and the Cybertruck decision as evidence in his argument that the public should stay engaged.