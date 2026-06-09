Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese collaborate on 'Cape Fear' TV series: Mixed opinions

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese have collaborated on an adaptation of the film 'Cape Fear'. The show has a mixed reception, with both critics and viewers having different opinions about it. While critics praise Bardem's performance and the fresh take on the source material, viewers score the show lower with only slightly better reviews.

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese have teamed up to make some of the most iconic films of all time. They've done everything from musicals to thrillers.

One of the most impressive aspects is that their collaborations cover multiple genres. Their latest collaboration, an adaptation of the 1962 film "Cape Fear", premiered on June 5th and has already made an impact.

However, opinions about the show are mixed. The critics' score is a respectable 74%, but the audience score is only 61%. Critics praised Bardem's performance and the fresh twists on the source material.

However, some felt there was too much time to fill and the narrative could be stretched thin. The miniseries consists of 10 episodes that are around 50 minutes each, which might be a bit too long for a change in medium like a TV show from a film. The word of mouth is solid, but it has not received the type of universal acclaim and audience buzz that some of Apple's other hit series have.

It remains to be seen if the series will improve as it progresses, with people getting a chance to see more episodes, or if the public opinion will continue to be divided. The star-studded cast and inspired by the title should keep it near the top of the charts for the next month and a half, but it will be interesting to see how viewership figures fare over the course of that run.





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