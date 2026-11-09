Robert De Niro Knocks Elon Musk At 'Musk' Documentary Screening

Robert De Niro knocked Elon Musk at a screening of the 'Musk' documentary, needling Elon over fruitless spending on Republicans in the midterms.

Toxic Homes, Terrible Dilemma: Oscar Contender ‘Still Standing’ Documents Homeowner Nightmare After LA Wildfires – SFFILM Doc Stories Renowned Filmmaker Carla Gutiérrez Joins Executive Producing Team On ICE-Themed Oscar Contender ‘Water Cooler’isn’t having much of a week.

His spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the midterm elections, only to have his preferred Republican candidates lose. And now he’s taking it on the chin from’s documentary that is highly critical of the world’s richest man. We understand a roomful of Academy members was on hand for the event at the Crosby Hotel in Manhattan.

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“Elon Musk spent about 300 million dollars getting Trump elected in 2024,” De Niro said as he introduced the film. “And he just spent close to half a billion on Republicans in this past week’s election. How did that turn out for you? ” he said to cheers and laughter.

'SNL' Makes Grok Do "Epic Vulgar Roast" Of Elon Musk On 'Weekend Update': "The Worst Thing South Africa Has Ever Done"De Niro alluded to more bad news for Musk this week – his announcement on X that Tesla would end production of the much-ballyhooed Cybertruck next summer. “In the fight between Musk’s money and democracy, democracy won. This time. But just like his grotesque Cybertruck, Musk isn’t going anywhere,” De Niro commented.

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“It’s a reminder that while we are celebrating the massive electoral repudiation of Trump and Trumpism, we have to be vigilant — and not just vigilant, we have to be ready to take action. This is an important film, I hope you will be as moved as I was by it and spread the word. ”For his part, Oscar winner Gibney told De Niro, “Thank you, Bob, for all you have done for all of the resistance.

”, with a running time of 3 hours 52 minutes, is now available on VOD platforms. Released theatrically by Bleecker Street, the documentary has made over $700,000 at the domestic box office.

“I admit I was apprehensive before watching this film, the first time I saw it. I mean four hours, Alex, really? ” Rosenthal kidded Gibney.

“Four hours in the company of Elon Musk — it is a lot to ask. It is a thoroughly engrossing film about a thoroughly gross character. A character we cannot ignore.

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”Elon Musk speaks inside the Capital One Arena after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025.premiered at the Venice Film Festival and went on to screen at the Toronto Film Festival, Camden International Film Festival, Zurich Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival and more. It screens later this week at DOC NYC after making that festival’sis also slated to screen this month at IDFA in Amsterdam, the world’s biggest documentary film festival. ‘Godzilla’ Stalks $32M U.S. Bow, Best For Live-Action Foreign-Language Pic