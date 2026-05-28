Robert De Niro Hopes to Reunite with Martin Scorsese for Another Film After Killers of the Flower Moon

Veteran actor Robert De Niro has expressed his desire to work with director Martin Scorsese again, opening the door to a potential twelfth collaboration following their acclaimed 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese , one of cinema's most celebrated director-actor partnerships, are contemplating another collaboration after their recent work on the 2023 epic Killers of the Flower Moon.

The film, which received ten Academy Award nominations, marks their eleventh project together and continues a legacy that began with 1973's Mean Streets. In a recent conversation with GQ, De Niro expressed hope for at least one more film with the 83-year-old Scorsese, stating, We did movies that Marty and I were fortunate to do what we wanted to do, and that's it. I know I was fortunate to be able to do 10 movies with him.

And maybe we'll do more, or at least another one. Who knows? While no official project is currently in development, the prospect excites audiences given their track record of iconic films including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Irishman. De Niro's upcoming slate includes the Netflix thriller The Whisper Man, where he portrays a retired detective aiding his son in a search for a missing grandchild, set to debut on August 28.

He will also reprise his role as Jack Byrnes in Focker-in-Law alongside Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande. Meanwhile, Scorsese remains busy, filming What Happens at Night with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Mads Mikkelsen. He is also set to appear in the drama In the Hand of Dante, starring Oscar Isaac, which releases next month. Both directors continue to shape contemporary cinema through their distinct storytelling.

The enduring creative synergy between De Niro and Scorsese, spanning over five decades, stems from a shared commitment to gritty character-driven narratives. Their collaborations often explore themes of guilt, redemption, and violence within American society. Killers of the Flower Moon, a historical crime drama about the Osage murders, demonstrated their ability to adapt while maintaining artistic integrity. Although De Niro's recent film The Alto Knights underperformed commercially, his forthcoming projects suggest sustained vitality.

Scorsese's ongoing work with DiCaprio signals a passing of the torch to a newer generation of collaborators. Industry observers note that another joint effort would likely draw significant attention, cementing their legacy as one of film's great tandems





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Robert De Niro Martin Scorsese Killers Of The Flower Moon Film Collaboration Upcoming Movies

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