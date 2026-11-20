Robert De Niro claims he enjoyed Jennifer Lawrence's wedding rehearsal despite her asking him to leave. He explains his side during a lie detector interview.

Robert De Niro has responded to claims that he was uncomfortable at Jennifer Lawrence's wedding rehearsal dinner, insisting that he was actually enjoying the event. The legendary actor clarified his position after Lawrence revealed she had asked him to leave the party because she believed he was unhappy and out of place. This recent exchange highlights the ongoing public narrative surrounding their professional relationship and personal interactions.

De Niro Claims Enjoyed The Wedding Event

De Niro stated that he was having an okay time at the gathering, describing the occasion as an interesting experience. He explained that his demeanor might have been misunderstood because he did not know any other guests at the event. Despite the lack of familiar faces, he maintained that the venue was great and he felt welcome. He emphasized that he was not distressed by the situation, contrary to what might have been assumed by observers.

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During the discussion, De Niro addressed the perception of his facial expression directly. When asked if he had a resting expression that could be misinterpreted as anger or sadness, he denied that this was the case. He reiterated that he was content with the proceedings. His comments were part of a lie detector test segment, adding a layer of scrutiny to his explanation of his feelings at the time.

The actor noted that the party belonged to the couple, and he respected that dynamic. He felt it was appropriate for him to be there. His positive outlook on the evening stands in contrast to the concern expressed by Lawrence, who felt she needed to intervene to ensure his comfort.

Lawrence Admitted She Asked Him To Leave

Jennifer Lawrence previously shared her side of the story in an interview with E! News in January 2024. She recalled seeing De Niro wandering around the rehearsal dinner alone. She noted that he appeared disconnected because he did not know anyone else in attendance. This observation triggered her immediate concern for his well-being and social comfort.

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Lawrence explained that she could not bear the thought of him being at an event where he felt isolated. She decided to approach him and whisper that he should go home. She described her action as a protective measure driven by care rather than rejection. Her intention was to remove him from a situation she perceived as unpleasant for him.

According to Lawrence, De Niro handled the request politely. He spoke with her parents before departing. She described his reaction as nice and respectful of her wishes. This interaction underscored the close and playful friendship they have developed over years of working together. It also showed her sensitivity to his social preferences.

Cinematic History Between Two Hollywood Stars

The relationship between De Niro and Lawrence is built on a long history of collaboration in major Hollywood films. They first worked together on the 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook. This film helped establish their professional rapport and mutual respect within the industry. Their partnership continued to yield significant results in subsequent years.

The duo starred together again in the 2013 film American Hustle. This role further cemented their status as capable actors who could complement each other on screen. Their next major collaboration came with the 2015 movie Joy. In this film, they portrayed a complex relationship that required strong acting chemistry.

These shared projects have allowed them to develop a close bond off-screen as well. Lawrence has previously spoken highly of De Niro in various interviews. She has demonstrated her happiness for his personal milestones and career achievements. Her gesture at the rehearsal dinner was an extension of this supportive dynamic.

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Public Reaction To The Wedding Incident

The story gained renewed attention when De Niro addressed the incident during his lie detector test. His defense of his enjoyment at the event provided a counter-narrative to Lawrence's initial account. This discrepancy has sparked discussion among fans and media outlets regarding the nature of their interaction. Some view it as a funny misunderstanding, while others see it as a moment of genuine concern.

De Niro's assertion that he was not bothered by the lack of acquaintances suggests a different perspective on social situations. He seemed to be at ease simply being present. Lawrence, however, prioritized his apparent discomfort over his stated enjoyment. This difference in approach highlights their distinct personalities and how they perceive social cues.

The incident serves as a reminder of the complexities of celebrity friendships. Even long-time collaborators can have different interpretations of the same event. Both parties have since treated the matter with humor and grace. De Niro's response was polite and firm, while Lawrence's actions were rooted in kindness.

As their careers continue, the focus remains on their professional contributions to cinema. The wedding rehearsal anecdote is just one chapter in their shared history. It adds a humanizing layer to their public personas. Fans continue to appreciate their talent and the longevity of their friendship.

The exchange between De Niro and Lawrence offers a glimpse into the private moments of public figures. It shows that even in high-profile settings, personal interactions can vary based on individual perceptions. Both actors have maintained a respectful distance from the controversy. They continue to work independently while acknowledging their shared past.

Looking ahead, audiences will likely continue to watch for new projects from both actors. Their individual careers remain strong and influential. The story of the wedding rehearsal will likely be cited as an example of their unique bond. It remains a memorable moment in pop culture history.