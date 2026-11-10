Robert De Niro's Daughter Airyn Smith Dies at 31 After MS Battle

Airyn Smith, daughter of Robert De Niro, passed away on November 4 in New York after a battle with multiple sclerosis, her family confirmed with a touching tribute.

Airyn Smith, the daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, in New York City. She was 31 years old. Her death was confirmed by her twin brother, Julian De Niro, and their family after a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis.

The twins released a statement honoring their mother, Grace Hightower, who shared in a remarkable family legacy that helped shape American fashion and culture. They emphasized that her beauty, grace, and unmistakable presence paved the way for generations of Black models and designers in the industry.

Also read Toukie Smith, Top Runway Model and ‘227’ Actress, Dies at 74

Airyn left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone lucky enough to know her. Her passing has created a void deeply felt by her loved ones and the broader community she was a part of. Her contributions to creating a more inclusive environment in fashion remain significant.

Robert De Niro, now 83 years old, was in a live-in partnership with Grace Hightower from 1988 to 1996. The couple welcomed Airyn and her twin brother, Julian, in 1995 via a surrogate. De Niro has since expanded his large family, welcoming six children and adopting one more with several different partners over the years.

De Niro was previously married to actress Diahnne Abbott in 1976 after meeting her on the set of his film Taxi Driver. That same year, the couple welcomed their son, Raphael De Niro, also known as Toukie Smith. The siblings described Toukie as a force of nature who left an indelible mark on their hearts.

Airyn spoke candidly about her relationship with her father in a profile for Them magazine. She expressed gratitude for her parents' decision to keep her out of the limelight, stating they wanted her to have as much of a normal childhood as possible while maintaining privacy.

She recalled the unwavering support she received from her father, noting he was always there for her during difficult times. He expressed happiness for her because she had an amazing boyfriend whom he had met and approved of.

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Her father told her that she had somebody who loved her for who she was and did not need to change herself for anybody. This sentiment reflected the supportive and loving environment that characterized their relationship throughout her life.

Airyn also opened up about discussing her transition during a therapy session with her father. He advised her that there is no other thing to do than accept your kid for who they are and where they decide to go in life.

She recalled him saying he is very good at being a dad and accepting people from all walks of life. This acceptance highlights the deep bond between father and daughter despite the complexities of their family dynamics.

Robert De Niro has faced the challenges of balancing a prolific acting career with fatherhood. He acknowledged that there are sacrifices involved in not seeing his kids as much as he would like due to his demanding schedule.

He told People magazine on Thursday, August 27, that he does not know if there is a secret to managing fatherhood and work. His approach involves just managing the two aspects of his life with love and support for all his children.

The announcement of Airyn Smith's death has drawn attention to the personal side of one of Hollywood's biggest names. It serves as a reminder of the human experiences that underlie the public personas of celebrities.

Julian De Niro and the rest of the family are mourning the loss of their sister and daughter. They remember her not just for her professional achievements but for her personal qualities and the impact she had on those around her.

Her legacy will continue to be remembered by her loved ones and those who knew her. The fashion industry loses a pioneer who helped establish a more inclusive environment for Black models and designers.

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Robert De Niro has expressed love and support for all his children, regardless of the circumstances of their birth or his relationship with their mother. He stated he loves and supports Airyn as his daughter and Toukie as his son.

The family tribute highlights the love and respect that existed between them. Airyn's story reflects the challenges and triumphs of navigating identity and family in the public eye.

Her passing marks the end of a life dedicated to breaking barriers in fashion and culture. The De Niro family continues to navigate grief while celebrating her memory.

Public figures often face intense scrutiny, but the De Niro family has maintained a focus on privacy and support for their children. This approach allowed Airyn to live a relatively normal life despite her famous lineage.

The news of her death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues alike. Many remember her for her grace and the positive impact she had on the industry.

Robert De Niro's career spans decades, but his role as a father remains central to his personal narrative. His interactions with Airyn demonstrate a commitment to acceptance and unconditional love.

The twins' statement underscores the importance of representation in fashion. Airyn's presence helped challenge norms and open doors for others who followed in her footsteps.

Her battle with multiple sclerosis was fought with courage and resilience. Her strength inspired many who admired her both personally and professionally.

The De Niro household has always been a place of strong bonds and mutual support. Airyn's memory will continue to unite her family in love and remembrance.

As the world processes this loss, the focus remains on celebrating Airyn Smith's unique contributions to culture and her enduring spirit.