Robert De Niro clarifies the 2019 wedding rumor with Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande, admitting Jennifer Lawrence asked him to leave because she worried he was uncomfortable at the rehearsal dinner.

Robert De Niro has clarified a persistent Hollywood rumor regarding his attendance at Jennifer Lawrence's 2019 wedding rehearsal dinner, confirming that the actress did indeed ask him to leave. During a recent appearance on Vanity Fair, the 83-year-old actor participated in a playful lie detector test alongside his Focker-in-Law co-stars Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande. This interaction shed light on the 2024 interview where Lawrence revealed she whispered for De Niro to go home after noticing him wandering alone at the event.

Polygraph Test Confirms Wedding Incident

The core mechanism of the Vanity Fair segment involved a celebrity polygraph-style test designed to separate fact from fiction in a lighthearted manner. All three stars willingly participated in the shenanigans to promote their upcoming film project, Focker-in-Law. During the test, Robert De Niro was hooked up to sensors while Ariana Grande administered the questions. The pivotal moment arrived when Grande asked if the famous actress had requested he leave her wedding after worrying about his comfort level. After a brief pause, Robert De Niro answered yes, directly validating Jennifer Lawrence's previous public statements about the incident.

Also read Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Premiere Focker-In-Law in London

Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande reacted with amusement to the confirmation. Ariana Grande giggled and followed up by asking if De Niro had a resting b***h face, a phrase Jennifer Lawrence had used to describe his expression. Robert De Niro denied having such a facial expression, stating that he was actually having an okay time despite the situation. The lie detector operator nodded to indicate that De Niro was telling the truth, and Ariana Grande remarked that his response was very honest while Ben Stiller added that he believed him.

Jennifer Lawrence's Concern and Stress as a Bride

Jennifer Lawrence, 36, initially broke the story in 2024 during an interview with E! News, explaining her motivation behind the request. She described being a bride as a stressful experience, citing her deep concern for hosting duties and ensuring every guest felt comfortable. When she noticed Robert De Niro wandering around a room full of strangers who he did not know, she immediately felt he was out of place. She went over to him and whispered, go home, believing that his presence was causing him discomfort rather than joy.

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Jennifer Lawrence recalled that she looked over and saw Bob, who does not know anybody and is kind of wandering around. She stated that she immediately knew this was not what he wanted to be doing and that she did not want him there. Although Robert De Niro was polite and spoke to her parents before leaving, Jennifer Lawrence maintained that she wanted him to go. She added that watching him leave genuinely made her feel better, resolving her anxiety about his mood at the elegant affair held at the historic Belcourt of Newport Mansion in Rhode Island.

Robert De Niro's Perspective and Past Collaborations

Robert De Niro offered a different perspective on the evening, emphasizing that he appreciated Jennifer Lawrence's sensitivity to his situation. He told Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller that while there was nobody he knew at the venue, he considered it a great place to be and an interesting experience. He described the location as one of those Upper East Side mansions turned into a museum, indicating he was not entirely unhappy despite the lack of familiar faces. He insisted that he was okay, attributing Jennifer Lawrence's perception of his unhappiness to a misreading of his mood.

The actor also noted that he had only been at the rehearsal dinner for an hour or so, suggesting the visit was brief and not as prolonged as some might assume. This clarification comes from a 2024 conversation with People, where he addressed the timeline of his attendance. The incident highlights the close and easygoing bond between Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence, who have appeared in three movies together. Their collaborations include Silver Linings Playbook in 2012, American Hustle in 2013, and Joy in 2015, all directed by David O Russell.

Ongoing Relationship and Future Projects

Despite the playful nature of the lie detector test, Robert De Niro has described Jennifer Lawrence as a close friend who feels like a daughter to him. The Godfather II star maintains a warm relationship with the Kentucky-born actress, which has endured through various personal and professional phases. Robert De Niro, who has seven children across four relationships including a three-year-old daughter Gia with current girlfriend Tiffany Chen, continues to engage with the industry actively.

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The confirmation of this story coincides with the promotion of Focker-in-Law, marking a reunion for De Niro with his former co-stars Ben Stiller and Jennifer Lawrence. Robert De Niro was seen holding hands with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen at the Focker-in-Law UK premiere, signaling his continued presence in Hollywood events. The polygraph test serves as a humorous yet definitive closure to a rumor that has circulated since the actress's 2024 revelations, solidifying the narrative with direct admission from the actor involved.