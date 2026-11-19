Robert De Niro reveals he was comfortable at Jennifer Lawrence's 2019 wedding rehearsal dinner, dispelling rumors of discomfort and praising her sensitivity.

Robert De Niro recently addressed persistent rumors surrounding his attendance at Jennifer Lawrence's 2019 wedding rehearsal dinner. During an appearance on The Ben Stiller Podcast, the veteran actor clarified that he felt comfortable throughout the event, directly contradicting public speculation that he had been asked to leave due to discomfort.

Wedding Dinner Comfort Disputed

Ariana Grande served as the catalyst for this clarification by asking De Niro if Lawrence had removed him from the gathering because she sensed his unhappiness. The pop star inquired whether De Niro possessed a resting b-- face, a query that prompted the actor to chuckle and seek clarification on the term. Once Grande explained the concept, De Niro firmly stated he did not have such a demeanor.

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He emphasized that he was actually having an acceptable time during the evening. De Niro described the occasion as an interesting experience, noting that his lack of familiarity with other guests did not hinder his enjoyment. He stressed that he did not need to know anyone personally to be at ease at the event.

Upper East Side Venue Details

The rehearsal dinner took place at an Upper East Side mansion, which De Niro identified as either the Frick Collection or a similar institution converted into a museum. He recalled the setting as pleasant and highlighted Lawrence's considerate approach to his presence. The actress was attentive to his social situation, ensuring he felt welcomed despite the unfamiliar environment.

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De Niro asserted that Lawrence misinterpreted his emotional state. He believed she assumed he was not enjoying the celebration, whereas he maintained that he was okay throughout the proceedings. Ariana Grande described his account as honest and transparent. Ben Stiller supported this view, expressing his belief in De Niro's testimony regarding the evening.

Historical Hollywood Collaborations

De Niro and Lawrence have a significant professional history spanning multiple major productions. Their initial collaboration occurred in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. In that role, Lawrence portrayed Tiffany Maxwell, while De Niro played her love interest.

The pair reunited for the 2013 film American Hustle. Lawrence played Rosalyn Rosenfeld in that production, with De Niro appearing as Victor Tellegio. Their third collaboration arrived with the 2015 film Joy. The movie centered on an inventor and entrepreneur portrayed by Lawrence, with De Niro playing her father, Rudy.