Robert De Niro Top Ten Films Ranked From Raging Bull To Meet The Parents

A definitive ranking of Robert De Niro's top ten films reveals his range from comedic roles in Meet The Parents to intense performances in Silver Linings Playbook.

Robert De Niro remains one of the most enduring figures in cinema history, celebrated for his ability to command the screen with sheer intensity. Recent analysis has narrowed down his vast body of work into a definitive top ten list, prioritizing overall movie quality alongside his personal contribution to each scene. The selection process considers whether a film holds up upon repeated viewings and how effectively De Niro carries the narrative or enhances supporting scenes. This approach highlights roles where he struggles to maintain control, whether seeking approval from a daughter's boyfriend or grappling with the loss of a brother.

The rankings examine ten specific films that showcase his dramatic depth and comedic timing, ensuring a diverse representation of his talents. While some entries involve gritty crime stories, none of the top picks center exclusively on life in the Mob. This deliberate exclusion ensures a broader appreciation of his artistic range beyond the criminal underworld archetypes. His work demonstrates a versatility that allows him to shift seamlessly from menacing hitmen to awkward fathers trying to fit in at a dinner table.

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Sitting at number ten is Meet The Parents, a prime example of De Niro's ability to generate humor through intimidation rather than physical comedy. Released in 2000, the film casts Ben Stiller as Greg Focker, a man desperate to win the approval of his girlfriend's father, Jack Byrnes. Jack approaches his daughter's romantic choice with the scrutiny of a security clearance officer, opting to interrogate Greg with a lie detector rather than engaging in normal conversation. The infamous dinner scene epitomizes this dynamic, where Greg's attempts to blend in result in escalating embarrassment under Jack's unyielding gaze.

De Niro's performance shines in how he allows Greg to hang himself with his own words while maintaining a stoic, unreadable expression. When Greg absurdly claims to have milked a cat, Jack calmly asks if Greg could milk him, noting that he has nipples too. De Niro delivers this line with such dead seriousness that Greg feels compelled to answer it seriously, creating a moment of pure comedic tension. The actor's willingness to let Greg suffer through the awkwardness makes the scene hilarious, as the silence stretches longer than comfortable.

This Boys Life takes the ninth spot, featuring De Niro as Dwight, a stepfather whose initial charm masks a controlling and abusive nature. The film follows teenager Toby, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his mother Caroline, played by Ellen Barkin, as they hope Dwight's stability will bring order to their chaotic lives. Dwight's attentiveness during the courtship phase dissolves quickly once the family moves in together, revealing a man who enjoys exerting power over those weaker than him. He uses arbitrary rules to belittle Toby and maintain a grip on both of them, turning their home into a place of fear rather sanctuary.

De Niro captures Dwight's enjoyment of bullying with chilling precision, watching Toby for any sign of disrespect that he can punish under the guise of discipline. DiCaprio's Toby fights back with anger, even when silence would be the safer survival strategy, making the character deeply sympathetic. The conflict arises from Toby's refusal to give in to his stepfather's authority, fueling his desire to build a future independent of Dwight's control. De Niro's portrayal of Dwight is effective because he makes the character's cruelty seem routine and calculated.

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Silver Linings Playbook ranks eighth, offering a poignant look at mental health and family dynamics with De Niro playing Pat Sr., the father of Pat Solitano. Pat, portrayed by Bradley Cooper, returns home from a psychiatric hospital and struggles to repair his marriage while navigating a new relationship with Tiffany, played by Jennifer Lawrence. Pat Sr. insists on watching the Philadelphia Eagles, believing his son's presence brings the team luck, which turns family time into a source of stress for Pat. De Niro brings a heartbreaking layer to this obsession, revealing that his desire to watch football is actually a misguided attempt to bond with his son.

The emotional core of the film emerges when Pat Sr. admits he misses spending time with Pat, stripping away the sports metaphor to expose his vulnerability. De Niro handles this confession with such sensitivity that it generates sympathy without excusing his behavior. He continues to make his son responsible for the outcomes of his sports bets, demonstrating a complex mix of love and manipulation. This duality makes Pat Sr. a fully realized character rather than just a comic relief figure, highlighting De Niro's skill in portraying characters who are trying to connect but lack healthy tools.

The Mission takes the seventh position, featuring one of De Niro's most physically demanding performances as Rodrigo Mendoza, a slave trader who kills his brother. Father Gabriel, played by Jeremy Irons, offers him a chance at penance among the Guaraní people he once hunted. Mendoza climbs toward their mission dragging a bundle of armor and weapons, refusing to leave the weight behind. De Niro gives Mendoza little dignity during this climb, slipping and struggling until a Guaraní man cuts him free.

His sobbing afterward makes this one of his most moving scenes in cinema history. Mendoza has prepared himself to suffer, and being forgiven leaves him overwhelmed in a way he did not anticipate. This emotional breakdown sets the stage for the film's climax, where Mendoza must choose between his new peaceful life and his inability to stand aside when the mission is threatened. The film gives both men reasons for their choices, leaving neither with an easy answer regarding violence versus redemption.

Awakenings ranks sixth, showcasing De Niro as Leonard Lowe, a patient who wakes after decades of unresponsiveness thanks to experimental treatment. Dr. Malcolm Sayer, played by Robin Williams, helps Leonard navigate a world he missed while he was asleep. De Niro makes his excitement infectious, especially as he begins falling for a woman who visits the hospital. Leonard also wants to go outside without asking permission, and the hospital's refusal gives him good reason to be angry.

De Niro lets him become impatient with the people who helped him, making Leonard someone with wishes they cannot always accommodate. When the treatment starts to fail, Leonard knows exactly what he is losing. De Niro makes his fear and anger difficult to watch, while Williams shows Sayer struggling with the limits of what he can do for his friend. The performance highlights the tragedy of regained consciousness followed by inevitable decline.

Brazil secures the fifth spot, with De Niro playing Harry Tuttle, a repairman who bypasses paperwork to fix broken systems in a dystopian society. He arrives armed and ready for trouble, even though he is there to sort out some ducts. In a society where following procedure matters more than solving a problem, someone who gets the job done is treated as a threat. De Niro takes the repair seriously enough to make Tuttle's visit feel like a rescue mission.

He is quick, capable, and much more useful than the authorized workers, which is precisely why he is in trouble. It is a small role in a film full of good jokes about systems that punish anyone who tries to get something done. Sam Lowry, played by Jonathan Pryce, discovers how dangerous a clerical error can be when he tries to correct one. Gilliam makes the paperwork funny, then shows what happens when officials would rather punish someone than admit they got it wrong.

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The King Of Comedy takes fourth place, featuring Rupert Pupkin, a failed comedian who believes he belongs on television. His plan for getting there involves pursuing talk-show host Jerry Langford, played by Jerry Lewis, until Jerry gives him a break. De Niro makes Rupert's confidence funny because rejection barely seems to register. He hears a polite dismissal and starts planning his next visit without hesitation.

That becomes clear when Rupert brings a date to Jerry's country house, expecting to be welcomed as a friend. De Niro lets him keep smiling and explaining long after Jerry's anger should have sent him home. Lewis gives him nothing back, making Rupert's efforts to impress his date increasingly embarrassing. Scorsese lets the encounter run long enough for the joke to become threatening, earning its place by making Rupert entertaining company while giving viewers every reason to want him nowhere near them.

The Deer Hunter ranks third, letting its characters have a wedding, get drunk, and give each other a hard time before sending them to Vietnam. Michael, Nick, and Steven are Pennsylvania steelworkers whose friendship feels older than anything the movie shows us. Spending so long with them at home gives viewers something to miss once the war separates them. De Niro is good at showing how awkward Michael feels once he is back among those friends.

Before Vietnam, he lectures them about killing a deer with one shot. When he returns to the mountains and gets a stag in his sights, he lets it go. De Niro lets Michael take his time before lowering the rifle. After hearing him talk so confidently about hunting earlier, watching him spare the deer says more than another explanation of how much he has changed. This subtle shift underscores the profound impact of trauma on his character.

Taxi Driver takes second place, following Travis Bickle, a man with plenty to say about what is wrong with New York and little understanding of how he comes across. He takes Betsy, played by Cybill Shepherd, to a porn theater, then turns against her when she rejects him. De Niro makes his confusion believable. Travis expects her to see a decent man trying to take her out, and her discomfort barely enters his thinking.

Alone in front of the mirror, Travis can finally get a conversation to go his way. He practices his lines, adjusts his stance, and practices drawing his gun. De Niro makes the famous scene unsettling because Travis is visibly trying to look dangerous. Travis could not understand why Betsy wanted to leave their date, but he knows exactly how his imaginary opponent should behave. De Niro makes it uncomfortable to watch him rehearse being someone nobody would dare reject.

Raging Bull claims the number one spot, where a passing comment from his wife can bother Jake LaMotta more than a punch. When Vickie calls another boxer good-looking, Jake carries it into the ring with him. De Niro makes his jealousy ugly and exhausting, especially when his brother Joey, played by Joe Pesci, gets dragged into suspicions no amount of reassurance can settle. As Jake questions Joey about Vickie, every denial gives him something else to argue with.

De Niro keeps the questions coming until it is clear Jake would rather destroy the relationship than admit he is wrong. He brings that same refusal to back down into the ring, where Jake takes punches just to prove he can stay on his feet. Even with no punches thrown, Jake questioning his brother is as tense as anything in the ring. Raging Bull takes first place because De Niro makes Jake's smallest suspicions worth watching, then shows how much damage he can do by refusing to let them go.