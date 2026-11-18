Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attended the London premiere of Focker-In-Law. The couple posed together after the recent passing of De Niro's ex-partner, Toukie Smith.

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen appeared affectionate and united as they arrived at the London premiere of the comedy film Focker-In-Law on Wednesday night. The 83-year-old acting legend maintained close proximity to Chen, who is 47 and 36 years his junior, while they held hands during their walk on the red carpet.

The Couple At The Premiere Event

De Niro presented a casual and relaxed appearance for the event, choosing to wear a grey suit paired with a turtleneck jumper underneath. His companion, Tiffany Chen, opted for a chic black dress, completing her ensemble with pointed heels and orange-tinted shades. The martial arts expert brought a stylish and polished look to the evening occasion.

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Their youngest daughter, three-year-old Gia, was notably absent from the premiere. The couple welcomed Gia in April 2023, making her the first child for Chen and the seventh child for De Niro. Her birth at age 79 marked a significant milestone, establishing De Niro as one of the oldest recorded fathers in the world.

Film Cast And Plot Details

De Niro returns to the franchise after a 16-year hiatus for the fourth installment in the Focker series. The film follows the previous titles Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers. De Niro reprises his iconic role as retired CIA agent Jack Byrnes, the father-in-law of Greg Focker.

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Greg Focker is played by Ben Stiller, who is also returning for this sequel. The plot centers on Greg's son, Henry, who is portrayed by Skyler Gisondo. Henry is preparing to propose to his girlfriend, Olivia, who is played by newcomer Ariana Grande.

Conflict arises as Jack becomes suspicious of Olivia, an FBI hostage negotiator, leading him to doubt her suitability for marriage to his grandson. The film also features returning cast members Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo, alongside the new additions to the ensemble.

Personal Life And Family Context

The premiere took place just two weeks after the death of De Niro's former partner, Toukie Smith. Smith, whom De Niro dated from 1988 to 1996, passed away at the age of 74 on November 4. Together, they shared two children, 31-year-old twins named Julian and Airyn.

De Niro also has two other children from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott: daughter Drena, who is 55, and son Raphael, who is 50. Additionally, he shares two more children with his second ex-wife, Grace Hightower. They are son Elliot, 28, and daughter Helen Grace, 14.

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Relationship History And Upcoming Release

The foundation of De Niro's relationship with Chen was laid back in 2015 when they met on the set of the comedy film The Intern. In that production, Chen played a Tai Chi instructor. De Niro was first publicly linked to Chen in 2021 after they were spotted kissing during a trip to the South of France.

Chen is a real-life Tai Chi and martial arts expert, which aligns with her on-screen background. Focker-In-Law is scheduled for its official theatrical release on Wednesday, November 25, bringing the popular comedy saga back to cinemas after more than a decade.