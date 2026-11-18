Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen attend the London premiere of Focker-In-Law, marking the actor's return to the franchise 16 years after the last installment.

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen arrived hand-in-hand at the London premiere of Focker-In-Law on Wednesday night, presenting a united front for the highly anticipated comedy sequel. The 83-year-old acting legend and his 47-year-old partner, who are 36 years apart in age, kept close together as they navigated the red carpet for the event.

The outing occurs just two weeks after the tragic death of De Niro's former partner, Toukie Smith, who passed away at age 74 on November 4. Smith dated De Niro from 1988 to 1996 and shares two children with him, making the public appearance a notable moment of visibility for the actor during a period of personal transition.

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De Niro Returns to Focker Franchise

Robert De Niro is making his first appearance in the Focker film series in 16 years, reprising his iconic role as retired CIA agent Jack Byrnes for Focker-In-Law. This new entry follows the previous three installments: Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers, completing the main saga that has defined much of his comedic legacy.

Alongside De Niro, several original cast members are returning for this fourth film, including Ben Stiller as Greg Focker, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo. Their presence helps maintain the continuity of the franchise while introducing fresh dynamics through new characters integrated into the long-running family story.

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In this latest installment, De Niro's character Jack Byrnes faces new familial challenges as his grandson Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo, plans to propose to his girlfriend Olivia, portrayed by newcomer Ariana Grande. De Niro plays Jack Byrnes, the father-in-law of Greg Focker, whose son Henry is looking to propose to his girlfriend, Olivia, leading to comedic conflict as Jack suspects Olivia, an FBI hostage negotiator, is unsuitable for the role.

Chen and De Niro Family Life

Tiffany Chen, a real-life martial arts expert and Tai Chi instructor, accompanied De Niro at the premiere in a chic black dress, pointed heels, and orange-tinted shades. The couple's relationship began to gain public attention after they were spotted kissing in the South of France in 2021, though they first met on the set of De Niro's 2015 film The Intern, where she played a Tai Chi instructor.

The couple welcomed their first child together, three-year-old daughter Gia, in April 2023. While Gia was not present at the London premiere, her birth made De Niro one of the oldest recorded fathers in the world, having welcomed the child when he was 79 years old. Chen is the mother of De Niro's seventh child, adding to his large and varied family tree.

De Niro Extensive Offspring Count

Robert De Niro shares his eldest daughter Drena, age 55, and son Raphael, age 50, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He also has 31-year-old twins, Julian and Airyn, whom he shares with his former partner Toukie Smith, who died on November 4 at 74, marking a significant loss for the family.

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Additionally, De Niro and his second ex-wife, Grace Hightower, are parents to son Elliot, age 28, and daughter Helen Grace, age 14. This extensive family structure underscores the personal breadth of the actor's life beyond his Hollywood career, with each child representing a different chapter in his long and public history.

Cast Dynamics and Film Release Date

The cast of Focker-In-Law includes newcomer Beanie Feldstein alongside the returning stars, expanding the ensemble that drives the comedic narrative. Ariana Grande makes her major cinematic debut in the franchise as Olivia, bringing a new generation of fame to the project. Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and other veterans anchor the film with established chemistry.

Focker-In-Law is scheduled for a general theatrical release on Wednesday, November 25. The premiere in London served as the first major public showcase for the film, drawing attention to both the returning cast and the latest developments in De Niro's personal life. The event highlighted the actor's enduring presence in the industry nearly five decades into his career.