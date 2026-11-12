Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Attend Event, De Niro Reflects on Fatherhood

Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen were spotted at New York City's Beacon Theatre. De Niro recently opens up about raising his daughter Gia and the challenges of fatherhood.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen walked the red carpet on Wednesday, November 11, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The eighty-three-year-old actor and his forty-six-year-old partner made a stylish appearance, marking another public outing for the couple who have been together since 2021.

De Niro Chooses Classic Fashion Style

De Niro wore a gray turtleneck underneath a classic black blazer, paired with charcoal-colored pants for the evening. Tiffany Chen opted for a blue checkered maxi dress and a gray cardigan. She accessorized with a black-and-white bag and gold jewelry, completing a polished look for the event.

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Gia De Niro Is Central To Their Family Life

The couple welcomed their daughter, Gia, in 2023, two years after they began their relationship. De Niro has frequently spoken about the joy Gia brings him. He stated that looking at her makes everything else go away. This deep bond is a significant part of his current life narrative.

De Niro Discusses Fatherhood With The Guardian

In an interview with The Guardian published on Sunday, October 15, De Niro addressed the realities of raising a large family. He told the publication that parenting does not get easier over time. He explained that he is simply doing his best, a sentiment he hopes to have on his gravestone someday.

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Grandchildren Bond With Youngest Sister

De Niro revealed that his eldest children enjoy bonding with their baby sister. He noted that his grandchildren, who are about to become teenagers, also love being around her. He described the tight-knit nature of his family as everything to him, despite the guilt of not being present sometimes.

De Niro Reflects On Parenting Challenges

Speaking to People Magazine on Wednesday, February 7, De Niro praised Gia as an adorable and sweet baby. He admitted that there are no courses for raising children. He emphasized that he simply jumps in and tries his best, noting that he always loved his kids despite being busy with work.