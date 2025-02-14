Robert De Niro and Tiani Chen Attend Paul McCartney's Surprise Concert

Robert De Niro and Tiani Chen were among the star-studded crowd at Paul McCartney's surprise concert at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. McCartney played a sold-out show featuring a 23-track set.

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiani Chen , were spotted leaving the Bowery Ballroom in New York City's Bowery neighborhood early Thursday morning. This appearance followed Paul McCartney's second surprise and sold-out show at the 500-capacity venue on Wednesday. De Niro and Chen joined a host of other celebrities at the intimate performance. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2021 after being seen holding hands during a vacation in France, have remained together since.

Before attending McCartney's concert, their last public outing was in October 2024. McCartney treated his audience to a 23-track set, concluding with the three songs that compose the end of the Beatles' penultimate album. The legendary musician is scheduled to perform one more show at the Bowery Ballroom on Friday, February 14th, as announced on his social media.





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robert De Niro Tiani Chen Paul Mccartney Surprise Concert Bowery Ballroom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2025 Is The Year Of Movies With Actors Playing Multiple RolesCollage of Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights and Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17

Read more »

Robert De Niro’s President Mullen Rushes to His Safe in Zero Day Sneak PeekIn the opening scene sneak peek of Netflix's Zero Day, Robert De Niro races to open a safe before someone breaks into his room.

Read more »

Robert De Niro Stars in Netflix Thriller 'Zero Day' - Teaser Trailer ReleasedThe teaser trailer for 'Zero Day', a new Netflix thriller starring Robert De Niro, has been released. De Niro plays George Mullen, a former U.S. president who investigates the nation's deadliest cyberattack. The synopsis describes a race against time filled with disinformation and colliding ambitions, forcing Mullen to confront his past and risk everything. The trailer features a suspenseful sequence with Mullen frantically searching for something in his office while someone knocks on the door. The series also stars Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Matthew Modine, and Bill Camp.

Read more »

Robert De Niro Unveils Eco-Conscious Safari Lodge in South AfricaOscar-winning actor Robert De Niro is expanding his hospitality empire with the launch of a brand-new eco-conscious safari lodge in South Africa. Set on the former grounds of the prestigious K Club resort, the lodge promises an immersive luxury experience with 17 bungalows offering 36 bedrooms, starting at $2,500 per night. The property also boasts 25 luxurious beachfront villas, priced at $12 million or more, each featuring private pools, dedicated staff, and expansive living spaces.

Read more »

The Alto Knights: New Images Released, Robert De Niro Stars in Mobster DramaWarner Bros. Pictures has released three new high-quality images from their upcoming mobster film, The Alto Knights. The images feature Robert De Niro in two roles, alongside Debra Messing. The film, directed by Barry Levinson, is based on the true story of Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, two of New York's most notorious organized crime bosses.

Read more »

Zero Day Trailer: Robert De Niro Leads Netflix Political MiniseriesThe Zero Day trailer has dropped, teasing what to expect from Netflix's upcoming Robert De Niro-led limited drama.

Read more »