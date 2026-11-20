Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller discuss the new Focker In-Law movie and Jamie Olivers awkward pasta story on The Graham Norton Show ahead of the fourth instalment.

Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote their upcoming comedy film, Focker In-Law, while chef Jamie Oliver shared a humorous anecdote about his past interaction with the legendary actor.

Oliver, who is fifty-one years old, joined the host for a Friday night episode where he recalled working at The River Cafe three decades ago. The celebrity guest revealed that the Hollywood icon once visited the establishment as a dining customer during his early culinary career.

Also read Ariana Grande Returns to UK for Focker-In-Law Premiere with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro

The chef described feeling extremely excited when the actor entered the restaurant and decided to prepare a Pasta Arrabbiata for him. Oliver stated that he considered himself an expert in that specific dish and was confident he could knock it out perfectly for the guest.

However, the meal did not meet the actor's expectations, leading to an awkward moment. Oliver explained that the star sent the plate back to the kitchen because it was apparently not spicy enough. Despite the initial rejection of his cooking, the chef insisted that he still loves the actor to this day.

Fourth Installment Sparked by Age Coincidence

The discussion turned to the new film, which marks the fourth instalment in the popular Focker series. The original Meet The Parents movie was released in the year 2000, and the cast is now returning to the role decades later.

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Ben Stiller explained that the new project came about after someone pointed out that his character, Greg Focker, is now the same age as Jack Byrnes was when the first movie was made. This coincidence sparked the creative idea for the latest instalment.

Stiller described the premise as interesting and noted that it was the perfect way to return to the feeling of the original film. He admitted that getting back together with his co-star was a surreal experience that felt natural once they started working on the script again.

Original Chemistry and On Set Nerves

Stiller reflected on working with De Niro for the first time in the original Meet The Parents, describing the experience as surreal. He admitted that he did not think the legendary actor would even want to be part of the movie initially.

The comedian revealed that during their first scene together, he cracked up and started laughing uncontrollably. He described this reaction as his worst nightmare, fearing that the veteran star would view him as the least serious actor in the cast.

Stiller joked that he was not really acting in the first movie because the primary challenge was dealing with the fact that Robert De Niro was scaring the shit out of him on set. The actor himself added that he agreed to do the project because he was aware of Ben Stiller and liked the script.

New Cast Members and Character Roles

Ariana Grande has officially joined the cast for the new Focker In-Law project. She recently stated that she was so honoured to be cast and fell in love with the script and the opportunity to work alongside De Niro and Stiller.

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Grande plays the role of Olivia Jones, who is romantically involved with Henry. The character Henry is played by Skyler Gisondo, who portrays the son of Greg and Pam Focker, with Teri Polo reprising her role as Pam.

Olivia Jones is characterized as a former FBI negotiator who is meeting her boyfriend's family for the first time. The plot involves the tough-to-impress patriarch Jack Byrnes, played by De Niro, warming up to her surprisingly quickly.

In contrast, her potential future father-in-law, Greg, remains suspicious of her background. This dynamic sets the stage for the comedic conflicts that define the series, continuing the tradition established by the previous films.

Box Office Legacy and Future Outlook

The original 2000 movie starred De Niro as the grouchy, suspicious CIA veteran Jack Byrnes and Stiller as his nervous future son-in-law, Gaylord Greg Focker. Blythe Danner featured as Jack's wife Dina, while Polo played their daughter Pam.

Pam's marriage to Greg set off a cascade of comedic in-law mishaps that captivated audiences worldwide. The original film was a massive box office hit that successfully spawned two sequels over the following decade.

The first sequel, Meet the Fockers, was released in the year 2004, followed by Little Fockers in the year 2010. The upcoming fourth instalment aims to recapture the magic that made the previous entries so successful.