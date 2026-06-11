Robert Carradine's Cause of Death Revealed: Suicide Attempt at UCLA Hospital

The news text discusses the cause of death of Robert Carradine, a veteran actor best known for playing Lewis Skolnick in 'Revenge of the Nerds'. According to medical examiner records, Carradine died from an anoxic brain injury caused by a suicide attempt while being treated at UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. The manner of death was ruled suicide.

The cause of death of beloved actor Robert Carradine has been revealed months after the Revenge of the Nerds star's passing at the age of 71.

According to documents from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Carradine died from the effects of an anoxic brain injury caused by a suicide attempt while he was being treated at UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. The manner of death was ruled suicide. The newly released records shed light on the final weeks of the veteran actor's life and reveal a long struggle with serious mental illness that his family has since spoken about publicly





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Robert Carradine Revenge Of The Nerds Suicide Attempt Anoxic Brain Injury Mental Illness Bipolar Disorder Depression Psychosis UCLA Hospital Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital

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