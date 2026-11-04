Robby Krieger Announces the Death of His Wife Lynn After More Than 50 Years of Marriage

Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors shares the sad news of his wife Lynn Ann Veres passing away at age 79, reflecting on their 50-year love story and the profound impact of her loss on fans and family.

Robby Krieger, the celebrated guitarist and founding member of the iconic rock group The Doors, has officially announced the passing of his wife, Lynn Ann Veres, bringing an end to a loving union that spanned more than five decades.

The eighty-year-old musician took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the heartbreaking news, revealing that Lynn had passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29th, at the age of seventy-nine. In a poignant post accompanied by a black and white photograph of his wife taken during her younger years, Krieger expressed his deep sorrow and gratitude for the support he received during this difficult time.

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Robby Krieger mourns passing of wife

He wrote with raw emotion that he was sorry he could not share the news in person, noting that their son, Waylon, remained by his side throughout the ordeal. The guitarist emphasized that he would miss Lynn immensely and requested that friends and family keep her memory alive through their thoughts and prayers.

This announcement marks a significant moment for fans of classic rock, as it highlights the enduring personal life of one of the most influential figures in music history. The couple's love story began in 1967, during the peak of The Doors' fame, when they met at a nightclub in New York City. At the time, Lynn was dating the band's frontman, Jim Morrison, while Morrison was also involved with his longtime partner, Pamela Courson.

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Krieger recounted in past interviews how their relationship evolved from a complicated dynamic into a deep, lasting romance. He described an incident where Lynn met Morrison's girlfriend for the first time, leading to a heated exit and a subsequent chaotic encounter involving Morrison nearly being hit by a car. Despite these turbulent beginnings, Krieger found himself drawn to Lynn, particularly as she became frustrated with Morrison's erratic behavior.

The couple married on Christmas day

Their relationship blossomed during this period of change, leading to their marriage on Christmas Day in 1972. A year later, the couple welcomed their son, Waylon, into their family. In his 2021 memoir, Krieger reflected on the profound connection he shared with Lynn, stating that she was the only person who allowed him to be completely authentic, a quality that cemented his lifelong love for her.

The news of Lynn's passing has sparked an outpouring of grief and solidarity from fans and fellow musicians around the world. Comments on Krieger's social media posts are filled with condolences, with well-wishers expressing their sympathy and offering strength to the guitarist during his time of loss. Beyond his personal life, Robby Krieger's legacy with The Doors remains unparalleled in the annals of rock history.

The band was the first American group to achieve eight consecutive certifications for Gold and Platinum albums from the Recording Industry Association of America. With over thirty-six million album sales in the United States and more than one hundred million records sold globally, The Doors are widely recognized as one of the best-selling bands of all time.

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Last surviving Doors member reflects

Publications such as Rolling Stone have consistently ranked the band among the greatest artists in history, placing them at number forty-one on their list of the one hundred greatest artists of all time. Following the deaths of Jim Morrison in 1971 and keyboardist Ray Manzarek in 2013, Krieger and drummer John Densmore stand as the last surviving original members of the legendary quartet, preserving the memory and musical heritage of a group that fundamentally changed the landscape of American rock music.