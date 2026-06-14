Robbins opens field honoring Rocky Clark, late high school football player paralyzed by game injury

A new athletic field in Robbins is opening a chapter in local youth athletics while honoring the legacy of a hometown athlete known for perseverance. Rocky Clark, who was paralyzed after a high school football game injury, died in 2012.

ByA new athletic field in Robbins is opening a chapter in local youth athletics while honoring the legacy of a hometown athlete known for perseverance.

The Rocky Clark Legacy Field features synthetic turf, LED lighting and new goalposts, and was built with a $2 million state grant. Community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the facility, which will serve as the new home of the Robbins CalPark Eagles.

"When our young athletes step onto the field, they won't just see a field. They will see an opportunity, and they will see a community that believes in them," said Glenn Hampton, president of the Robbins CalPark Eagles. , a Robbins native who was paralyzed from the neck down at age 16 after being injured in a high school football game in the fall of 2000. Despite the injury, Clark remained hopeful.

"I'll be back to myself in a little while, you know. I ain't gonna need this wheelchair for long," Clark said in 2001. Clark's family faced mounting medical bills after his health benefits from a $5 million school insurance policy ran out. Donations helped cover expenses, and his mother left her job to care for him.at age 27, outliving the life expectancy associated with his condition.

His story later helped inspire legislative change. In 2013, then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed "Rocky's Law," requiring Illinois public and private high schools to provide catastrophic insurance to student athletes.

"Rocky's law stands as a lasting testament to his determination to protect future generations," Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant said. "He still stay in my heart. I have days that I know God gave him to me for a reason," she said. She also encouraged young athletes at the field opening: "Hold your head up, and go for your goal.

Go for your goal.

" Local leaders said the new venue gives Robbins youth football players a home field for the first time in more than 30 years, underscoring the lasting impact of Clark's life and legacy.





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