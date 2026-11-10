Robbie Williams Says He Does Not Care If Olivia Rodrigo Copied His Song

Robbie Williams responds to claims that Olivia Rodrigo's new track mimics his 2012 hit Candy, stating he will not take action and criticizing industry litigation.

Robbie Williams has publicly stated he does not care if Olivia Rodrigo copied his 2012 hit song Candy. The singer released a lengthy statement after fans noticed similarities between his track and her new Christmas release Take Me Home 4 Christmas. He emphasized that he will not pursue any legal action against the younger pop star.

Details On The Song Comparisons

The controversy began last week when listeners compared the melodies of the two tracks. Fans uploaded videos to social media showing the songs overlapping to highlight what they believed were similar notes. Williams, 52, was then accused of throwing shade at Rodrigo, 23, when he posted a brief message on X wishing her a Happy Christmas. The Take That star has since posted a detailed statement addressing the situation directly.

Also read Robbie Williams defends Olivia Rodrigo over allegations that she ripped off his song 'Candy'

Williams admitted that he could hear the similarities between the two songs. However, he clarified that he would not be going after the singer. He explained that while he understands some complaints about song similarities, he believes much of it is unjustified. He noted that he has faced similar accusations throughout his career.

Robbie Williams Stance On Music Industry

Williams expressed frustration with the current state of the music industry. He stated that people come after each other too quickly when they spot a similarity. He described many of these accusations as complete nonsense. He added that there are only so many notes and chords available to musicians.

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The 52-year-old singer argued that it is inevitable for artists to eventually bump into each other musically. He believes that music has been around for a very long time. This makes accidental overlaps in melody or structure a natural occurrence. He suggested that artists stand on the shoulders of those who came before them.

Williams Compliments Olivia Rodrigo

Despite the controversy, Williams praised Olivia Rodrigo. He said he has loved her since her album Brutal came out. He called the record excellent and wished he had made it himself. He also commented on her heavy swearing on stage, calling himself a Sweary Mary.

Williams told Rodrigo that she is making him look like a Victorian schoolmistress. He admitted that his own swearing habits are extensive. He told her to stop swearing so much because it makes him feel the need to keep up. He ended his message by telling her that he thinks she is brilliant.

Christmas Song Origins And Impact

Olivia Rodrigo released her Christmas track last week. The song was written last summer with her longtime collaborator Dan Nigro. Amy Allen also contributed to the track. She has previously worked with Harry Styles and Sabrina Carpenter. The music video has already gained four million views.

The track was heavily inspired by the 1981 holiday hit Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses. Rodrigo personally wrote to the band founder Chris Butler. She asked for permission to use elements of the song. Butler initially thought the email was fake but soon became a fan.

Butler granted permission for the song. He posted a message on Facebook confirming the interaction. He told Rodrigo that he appreciated her reaching out. This history adds context to the accusations regarding her recent release.

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Legal And Creative Consequences

Williams questioned whether there is a publishing or copyright issue with the new song. He stated that he does not want to know the answer. He emphasized that he is not going after the singer. He believes that some sanity must prevail in these matters.

He acknowledged that he is in a position in his career where he can afford this view. He noted that not every artist has the same luxury. He insisted that genuine theft is still a serious issue. Artists deserve to be protected from actual theft.

However, he drew a line between protecting work and treating every familiar sequence as a winning lottery ticket. He criticized ambulance chasing in the industry. He said he finds such behavior disgusting. He warned that punishing accidental similarities could frighten creativity out of everyone.

The drama surrounding the two tracks highlights broader tensions in the industry. Fans continue to discuss the similarities online. Williams has closed his personal involvement by stating he could not care less. He hopes that some sanity will return to how these issues are handled.

Olivia Rodrigo continues to support her new release. The music video features Cynthia Nixon and Ben Marshall. The song remains popular with viewers. The incident serves as a case study in modern music disputes.