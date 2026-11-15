Robbie Williams Opens Shoppie Williams Pop-Up in Sydney with Concert Surprise

Robbie Williams launched Shoppie Williams pop-up store on Sydney's Oxford Street on November 11 while continuing his BRITPOP World Tour in Australia.

Robbie Williams opened Shoppie Williams, a limited-edition pop-up shop, on Sydney's Oxford Street on November 11, offering fans exclusive merchandise from the British pop star. The 52-year-old singer personally attended the opening event and performed several songs for the gathered crowd before the store shut its doors on November 14.

Merchandise Offerings and Pricing

The Shoppie Williams retail space provided a rare chance for enthusiasts to purchase a wide array of exclusive items that were not available through standard retail channels. Inventory included branded shirts, beach towels, tea towels, tote bags, bum bags, and postcards. A prominent display in the window featured Williams's infamous tiger-pattern underpants, which became iconic after he wore them in the music video for his 2000 hit single Rock DJ.

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Customers found the pricing structure accessible, with standard short-sleeved shirts and towels listed at AUD 70. Smaller accessories and novelty items ranged from AUD 10 to AUD 30. Long-sleeved shirts were priced at AUD 140, while Robbie-themed Christmas cards were available for just AUD 5 each during the short operational window.

Melbourne Previews and Tour Schedule

Before arriving in Sydney, Shoppie Williams operated in Melbourne from November 1 to November 11, allowing Victorian fans early access to the merchandise. The pop-up initiative coincides with Williams's current BRITPOP World Tour, where he has been performing a series of high-energy gigs across Australia to massive audiences.

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During a performance at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Wednesday night, Williams took time to engage directly with the crowd. He acknowledged the presence of a former groupie from the 1990s, sharing a humorous anecdote with the audience about their past encounter while referencing his statement that he believes the city of Sydney is where he belongs.

Live Performance Highlights

Williams used his platform at Marvel Stadium to reveal he had spotted a specific fan in the crowd whom he had previously slept with decades ago. He pointed out a bearded man visible on the giant stadium screens, joking that he almost did not recognize the attendee due to his changed appearance. Williams described the former fan as a gentle lover, prompting laughter and cheers from the 50,000 people in attendance.

The singer's performance in Melbourne was part of a broader tour schedule that includes upcoming stops in Newcastle, New South Wales. Following the Newcastle gig, Williams is scheduled to perform in Brisbane and Woolloongabba, Queensland, continuing his promotional run for the BRITPOP World Tour across multiple Australian states.