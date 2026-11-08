Robbie Williams Melbourne Cup Performance Sparks Controversy and Praise

Robbie Williams headlines the Melbourne Cup with a high-energy set that divides audiences. Fans praise his showmanship while critics question his on-stage gestures during the racy pre-race performance.

Robbie Williams delivered a polarizing performance at the Melbourne Cup, generating intense social media debate regarding his on-stage behavior and showmanship. The singer, aged 52, headlined the event at Flemington Racecourse on Saturday with a high-energy set featuring his biggest hits. His appearance ignited discussions among viewers both in the stadium and watching at home, with reactions ranging from enthusiastic praise to sharp criticism.

Before taking the stage, the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker shared a shirtless photograph in his dressing room, showcasing his toned physique and tattooed arms. He paired black jeans with a baseball cap in the Instagram post, captioning it: 'PUMPED to be back in Australia … See you tonight Adelaide x.' This preview of his physical conditioning set the tone for a performance that would be closely scrutinized for its provocative nature.

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Critics Question On-Stage Gestures

While the musical elements of the set included classics like Feel, Rock DJ, and Angels, the physical component of the show drew significant negative attention. Several viewers on X complained that Williams engaged in inappropriate movements, describing a record number of gestures directed at his crotch area. One critic noted motioning towards his junk and grabbing his fly as part of the act.

Other observed instances included the singer placing his microphone alongside his crotch while playing air guitar, a move described by some as inappropriate. A commenter labeled the show as 'Pathetic' and compared his jumping antics to the ghost of Freddie Starr. Another user remarked that it was undoubtedly one of the biggest t**ts on the planet, highlighting the divisiveness of the performance style.

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Fans Defend Entertainer Persona

Conversely, a substantial number of supporters defended the singer, viewing his actions as part of his established persona as a flamboyant entertainer. One fan remarked that he was 'just having a day at the races,' suggesting the behavior was contextually appropriate for the event. Another supporter added that as long as he was enjoying himself, the audience should appreciate his passion for the performance.

Praise also focused on his consistency and value as a headline act. Commenters suggested that Williams should perform at major Australian sporting events moving forward, citing his track record from the AFL Grand Final to the Melbourne Cup. One viewer stated he provides the best pre-game entertainment, while another emphasized that he never 'phones it in' and delivers an incredible show every time.

Extended Set and Tour Announcements

Following the 15-minute pre-race set, Williams returned for a post-race concert at The Elms Live Stage. This extended performance lasted over 75 minutes and featured not only his own hits but also covers of Land of 1000 Dances and Ain't That a Kick in the Head. The two-time Grammy nominee demonstrated his stamina and versatility, catering to a diverse audience expecting a full-length concert experience.

Days after the Melbourne Cup appearance, the singer performed a sold-out concert at the Adelaide Oval, officially opening his Australian tour. He took the opportunity to connect with fans in a different venue, reinforcing his commitment to the region. The Adelaide date served as a precursor to a larger series of upcoming shows across the continent.

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Upcoming BRITPOP World Tour Dates

Over the next month, Robbie Williams is scheduled to perform his BRITPOP World Tour across multiple Australian cities. The itinerary includes stops in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, allowing him to reach a broad audience within the country. This leg of the tour follows his successful domestic appearances and maintains momentum for his live performances.

The tour concludes with two dates in New Zealand, specifically in Auckland and Christchurch. This international expansion marks the final phase of his current promotional cycle, bridging the gap between his Australian successes and his global touring schedule. The singer continues to build his live performance legacy through these extensive regional engagements.