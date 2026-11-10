Robbie Williams Dismisses Olivia Rodrigo Copying Claims After Take Me Home 4 Christmas Comparisons

Robbie Williams states he does not care if Olivia Rodrigo copied his song Candy, calling for sanity in the music industry after fans compared his hit to her new Christmas track.

Robbie Williams has publicly declared that he "couldn't care less" about accusations that Olivia Rodrigo plagiarized his song Candy. The British singer made this clear after fans began comparing his 2012 track to Rodrigo's newly released holiday single, Take Me Home 4 Christmas.

Williams Addresses Copyright Concerns Directly

Williams posted a lengthy statement on the social media platform X, where he acknowledged the similarities between the two songs but confirmed he would not pursue legal action. He explained that he is not interested in investigating potential publishing or copyright issues. The star stated that he wants sanity to prevail in the industry rather than engaging in disputes over vague musical echoes.

Also read Robbie Williams defends Olivia Rodrigo over allegations that she ripped off his song 'Candy'

Industry Criticism and Creative Freedom

The Take That star criticized the current state of the music industry, calling much of the backlash complete nonsense. He noted that there are only a limited number of notes and chords available to musicians. Williams argued that artists will inevitably create similar sequences because music has existed for a very long time. He believes that punishing accidental similarities frightens creativity and stifles artistic expression.

Personal Praise for Rodrigo's Talent

Williams expressed genuine admiration for Rodrigo, stating he has loved her since her album Brutal came out. He praised her stage presence and her use of explicit language, joking that she makes him look like a Victorian schoolmistress. He concluded his message by telling Rodrigo that she is brilliant but asked her to stop swearing so much.

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Original Inspirations and Creative Process

Take Me Home 4 Christmas was written last summer by Rodrigo alongside her longtime collaborator Dan Nigro and Amy Allen. The song draws heavy inspiration from The Waitresses' 1981 holiday hit Christmas Wrapping. Rodrigo personally contacted Chris Butler, the founder and songwriter of The Waitresses, to seek permission to use elements of their work.

Butler's Response to Permission Request

Chris Butler received an email from someone claiming to be Rodrigo about two months prior to the song's release. Initially skeptical because he had never heard of the popstar, Butler researched her and became a fan. He happily granted permission for her to use his influence and shared his positive reaction on Facebook.