Robbie Williams defends Olivia Rodrigo over allegations that she ripped off his song 'Candy'

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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews.her first Christmas song “Take Me Home ” last week. The song was inspired by The Waitresses’ 1981 hit “Christmas Wrapping,” with Rodrigo emailing the band’s frontman Christopher Butler to seek his approval before releasing it.

However, upon its release, the song has been likened to another classic from a different artist: Robbie Williams. Some fans have suggested that Rodrigo’s Christmas effort has similarities to Williams’ 2012 UK No. 1 “Candy,” specifically in its outro. The speculation has since prompted Williams to stick up for the “deja vu” singer.

Also read Olivia Rodrigo is a cultural force. It was evident on her first of two sold-out nights in South Philly.

“There’s something about the music industry that’s been bothering me for a while,” Williams wrote on Instagram earlier this morning . “People coming after people because they’ve spotted a similarity between two songs. Some of it I completely understand. Some of it is absolutely justified.

Most of it, I think, is complete bollocks. ” He continued, “I’ve had plenty of people come after me over the years because something I’ve released apparently sounds like something somebody else released. And sometimes I listen and think, fair enough, I can hear that. Other times I think, are you having a fucking laugh?

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” Regarding Rodrigo specifically, Williams added, “It sounds to me as though she may have accidentally stumbled across a musical echo of mine in one of her new songs. And do you know what? I couldn’t care less. I don’t know whether there’s technically a publishing issue, a copyright issue, or no issue whatsoever.

And I don’t want to know. I’m not going after her. Because I think at some point, some fucking sanity has to prevail. ” He reflected on his position as a major artist, adding, “Now, I appreciate I’m in a position in my career where I can afford to take that view.

Not everybody is. And genuine theft is genuine theft. Artists deserve to be protected. But there’s a difference between protecting your work and treating every vaguely familiar sequence of notes as a winning lottery ticket.

Some of this stuff has become ambulance chasing. And I think it’s disgusting. ” Williams continued, “We all stand on the shoulders of people who came before us. Sometimes consciously.

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Sometimes without even knowing it. That’s how music works. ” “If we keep punishing people for accidentally arriving somewhere somebody else has already been, eventually we’re going to frighten the creativity out of everyone,” the British pop star concluded.