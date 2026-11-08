Robbie Williams and Olivia Rodrigo Music Dispute Analysis

Fans claim Olivia Rodrigo's new Christmas single copies Robbie Williams. This article examines the musical similarities, historical context of Olivia's past song disputes, and Robbie's recent financial success.

Social media users have alleged that Olivia Rodrigo's newly released holiday track shares striking musical similarities with a song by Robbie Williams. The controversy emerged after listeners compared Rodrigo's first Christmas single, Take Me Home 4 Christmas, to Williams' 2012 hit Candy. Observers noted overlapping notes and melodic structures in viral videos that juxtaposed the two tracks.

Robbie Williams engaged directly with the debate on the social media platform X, where he posted a brief message reading Happy Christmas @oliviarodrigo x. This public comment was interpreted by many fans as a subtle dig at the twenty-three-year-old pop star. Users flooded the comments section with suggestions that the new song sounded like a copy of his work.

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Take Me Home 4 Christmas was written by Olivia Rodrigo and features a music video that has already amassed four million views. The visual accompaniment draws inspiration from the movie The Family Stone and stars Cynthia Nixon alongside Ben Marshall. The project marks a significant seasonal release for the singer, who has previously been linked to major copyright debates in the music industry.

Historical Copyright Comparisons

This incident is not the first time Olivia Rodrigo has faced accusations of mimicking other artists' work. Her song Good 4 You was previously compared to Paramore's Misery Business regarding its musical style. Additionally, her track Deja Vu faced scrutiny for chord progressions that resembled Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer, leading to Swift eventually receiving songwriting credits.

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Olivia Rodrigo addressed these past controversies in interviews with Rolling Stone and The Guardian. She stated that she does not have beef with anyone and prefers to keep to herself with her close family and friends. She explained that songwriting credit matters are often team-on-team decisions, meaning she was not personally super involved in the administrative aspects of those disputes.

Regarding the current situation, reports indicate that the Christmas song was heavily inspired by The Waitresses' 1981 holiday hit Christmas Wrapping. Olivia Rodrigo personally contacted The Waitresses' founder, Chris Butler, to share the song. Butler praised her for capturing the vibe of their past hit and insisted that there was no plagiarism involved in her creative process.

Robbie Williams Financial Performance

Amid the musical discussion, recent financial filings highlight Robbie Williams' massive commercial success. Accounts filed at Companies House reveal that the former Take That star pocketed £23,686,646 in profits in 2025. This figure represents almost three times the amount he earned the previous year, driven by his global Britpop tour.

His live music company, You're Not Famous LLP, reported a turnover of £76.9million for 2025. This is a significant increase from the £15million recorded in 2024. The gross profit for the company soared to £27.9million, up from £9million the year before, showcasing a substantial surge in takings following his stadium performances.

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Robbie Williams, who is married to Ayda Field, has built an impressive property empire alongside his music career. He is now estimated to be worth around $300million. The company, which was incorporated in 2009, has filed seventeen sets of accounts at Companies House. His recent activities include performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini.