Robbie Savage's Peterborough United Clash With Son Charlie at Reading in FA Cup

Peterborough United manager Robbie Savage faces a unique family challenge as his side prepares to host Reading, where midfielder Charlie Savage plays, in the FA Cup first round.

Peterborough United manager Robbie Savage and Reading midfielder Charlie Savage face an unprecedented sporting duel in the FA Cup first round. The father and son will oppose each other when Peterborough hosts Reading at London Road on Saturday in a match broadcast live on TNT Sports. This fixture marks the first time the two have competed against one another in a professional capacity, creating a unique narrative within English football.

FA Cup Draw Triggers Family Rivalry

The collision course began when the FA Cup first-round draw was released. Charlie was shopping at a Marks & Spencer foodhall with his girlfriend when his phone buzzed with the news. He immediately called his father, Robbie, who was at a Co-op in Peterborough looking for ready meals in his rented accommodation. Robbie initially doubted the result, assuming Reading would be drawn against lower-league teams like Forest Green or Macclesfield. When Charlie confirmed the matchup, Robbie reacted with dismay, stating that the reception in Peterborough was poor during the call. He admitted that he was caught off guard by the pairing.

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Savage Family Dynamics and Managerial Conflict

Robbie Savage expressed mixed emotions about the upcoming tie, describing the situation as horrible yet inevitable. He noted that he usually feels anxious watching his sons play, fearing they might make mistakes that benefit the opposing team. However, this is the first instance where he hopes his son does not have a positive impact on the game. The manager emphasized that the match is strictly about Peterborough United and Reading, not a family reunion. Charlie Savage echoed this sentiment, noting that while football creates rivalries, this has specifically ignited a competition within their extended family. He joked that relatives might not know who to support, suggesting a half-and-half scarf as the perfect compromise for the occasion.

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Robbie Savage's Coaching Background and Competitive Nature

Robbie Savage's return to management stems from his passion for coaching, which he reignited while managing his youngest son Freddie's Under-13s team in the Timperley and District Junior Sunday League. He described the experience of setting up nets and enduring a 13-0 defeat in his first season as a pivotal moment that helped him build a successful team. This grassroots experience convinced him to transition from media and sporting director roles back onto the touchline. Charlie Savage recalled his father's intense competitive spirit even during these amateur matches. He stated that Robbie always insisted he would eventually manage against him, a prediction that has now materialized after Robbie took the Peterborough United job following his departure from Forest Green.

Professional Context and Match Implications

The match holds significant professional weight for both clubs. Charlie Savage has played 45 games for Reading last season but has yet to start a league match in the current campaign. His experience in Manchester United's youth system, including a Champions League substitute appearance against Young Boys at age 18, provides him with high-level exposure. Robbie Savage, a former Leicester, Birmingham, and Blackburn midfielder with 39 caps for Wales, brings extensive managerial experience to the Posh. He insisted that the result will be determined by standard competitive factors rather than personal relationships. He dismissed the idea of it being billed as Savage versus Savage, stating that if Charlie plays and scores the winner, the outcome will simply stand as a normal football result.