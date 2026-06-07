Rob Sand to rally in Iowa governor bid with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as Democrats eye a flip

Rob Sand will rally a crowd for the first time as the official Democratic nominee for Iowa governor on Sunday.

A new exchange of fire with Iran in the Gulf tests the fragile ceasefireAt least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayJudge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showSenior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet SperlingAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaCuba to open hotel sector to management by Cubans at home and abroad after chains leave islandJudge halts Trump administration efforts to impose conditions on SNAPTrump issues pardon to former Republican congressman convicted of insider tradingShohei Ohtani greets Jen Pawol behind the plate at DodgersWrestling matches provide an action-packed story time at US libraries, in photosViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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Iowa Zach Lahn Rob Sand Donald Trump U.S. Democratic Party General News KY State Wire Kentucky 2026 Elections IA State Wire U.S. Republican Party Government And Politics Charles Schumer Kim Reynolds JD Vance Zach Nunn Ashley Hinson Josh Turek Elections Robert F. Kennedy Sarah Trone Garriott U.S. News Politics U.S. News

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