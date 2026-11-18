Former WA Attorney General Rob McKenna says replacing the B&O tax with a corporate income tax faces legal and financial barriers. He cites a 16% rate and Supreme Court precedents as major obstacles for lawmakers.

Former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna has issued a stark warning regarding the feasibility of replacing the state's business and occupation tax with a corporate income tax. He argues that such a transition would encounter significant constitutional barriers and complex financial calculations, even if legislative leaders aim to maintain revenue neutrality. This assessment casts doubt on the current momentum behind tax reform efforts proposed by state lawmakers.

Financial Hurdles in Tax Overhaul

Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, a Seattle Democrat, has championed the idea of shifting the tax base from gross revenue to corporate profits. Pedersen previously sponsored legislation implementing a tax on income exceeding $1 million for high earners. McKenna questioned whether this overhaul would actually simplify the system or if it would necessitate excessively high tax rates on corporate earnings to generate the same amount of state revenue. He noted that while the current business and occupation tax is complicated due to decades of exemptions and credits, an income tax structure would not necessarily be simpler.

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Impact on Businesses and Revenue Rates

The distinction between taxing gross receipts and net profits creates divergent impacts on different business sectors. McKenna explained that a grocery store with high sales volumes but thin profit margins might find a gross-receipts tax particularly burdensome. Conversely, companies with higher profit margins might prefer a tax on their earnings. Replacing the existing system requires lawmakers to carefully analyze how the tax burden shifts among various industries, rather than focusing solely on total state revenue collection. McKenna cited a 2020 Department of Revenue calculation suggesting Washington would need a corporate income tax rate of approximately 16% to replace business and occupation tax revenue. This figure remains an estimate and not an official proposal rate.

Constitutional Barriers and Legal Precedents

McKenna emphasized that Washington's constitutional treatment of income remains a primary obstacle to implementing a corporate income tax. He pointed to state Supreme Court decisions that classify income as property, thereby subjecting it to constitutional property tax restrictions. The court previously rejected a corporate income tax enacted in 1951. According to McKenna, the only proper legal route to authorize such a tax would be through a constitutional amendment. He noted that voters have rejected previous amendments designed to change how the state treats income. As the legal counsel leading the challenge to Washington's millionaire's tax, McKenna's perspective carries significant weight in these ongoing legal disputes.

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Future Legal Timelines and Budget Cuts

A Superior Court hearing regarding the challenge to the millionaire's tax is scheduled for February 5. McKenna anticipates a ruling following this hearing and expects the state to seek direct review by the Washington Supreme Court. If the high court accepts the case, the legal proceedings could reach a decision around the middle of the following year. Meanwhile, Governor Bob Ferguson is aiming for budget cuts of 15% after a decade of growth. These financial and legal dynamics will heavily influence the future of tax policy and public services in the state.

Political Implications and Worker Impact

Taxes directed at corporations can indirectly affect workers through business decisions regarding hiring and job creation. The ongoing legal challenges and political debates are shaping the political landscape for the upcoming midterms. Concerns about household finances, housing, and childcare have driven strong political change. Former Washington State Republican Party chairman Chris Vance recently commented on the shifting political environment, noting that the Trump era is ending. These broader political shifts add another layer of complexity to the potential tax reforms being debated in Olympia.