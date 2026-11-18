MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said owners will not compromise on a salary cap and floor, drawing a sharp response from the MLB Players Association as the CBA expires and a lockout looms.

With less than two weeks until the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on November 18, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said owners will not compromise on the centerpiece of their proposal: a salary cap and floor.

Speaking on the possibility of cancelling the 2027 season, Manfred also said, We want to play. But the owners have made clear where they stand. Manfred said, I will say there's plenty of room for compromise, but there's one thing I will not compromise on. That's the issue we're hearing from the vast majority of our fans.

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Commissioner Vows No Salary Cap Compromise

They want a salary cap and floor, and on that, we will not compromise. He also said, I'm not that big on Thanksgiving as a holiday. We'll make ourselves available wherever and whenever to bargain in an effort to make an agreement. The push for a salary cap has grown as spending disparity has widened across MLB.

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The Los Angeles Dodgers had the largest Competitive Balance Tax payroll at $432.8 million, more than five times the lowest-ranked Miami Marlins at $84.1 million. Manfred cites that 70% of fans support a cap and floor. Still, the 2026 season showed lower-payroll teams can win. The Milwaukee Brewers, ranked 19th at $154.7 million, won their first championship by beating the Tampa Bay Rays, who ranked 27th at $113.9 million.

Baseball is the last major American professional sport without a salary cap. The MLB Players Association rejected the proposal.

Player Union Rejects Radical Economic Changes

Executive Director Bruce Meyer said, There can be no clearer example of the league's lack of seriousness than their insistence that they will not negotiate over the economics outside of a radical change to the system that would dramatically reduce overall player compensation for all categories of players and strip fundamental rights from players like the ability to have truly guaranteed contracts. Meyer added, There should be no illusions about the owners' true motivation in pushing for this system.

They want to make more money in profits and franchise values by artificially suppressing player salaries. The union has fought the cap for decades and calls it a means to suppress salaries and boost franchise values. Manfred said the owners made their proposal in May and that a nonstarter label over months is a refusal to bargain. I think it's time that the MLBPA needs to realize that this proposal is serious, he said.

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Industry Alarms Over Potential Season Cancellation

I'm not suggesting they need to accept it wholecloth. I think they need to look at the proposal and try to find some ways to move to the middle as opposed to making no proposal at all. Multiple outlets and players have raised alarms. Bryce Harper implied there won't be a 2027 MLB season and admitted he enjoys the offseason more than playing.

One columnist wrote that Manfred's comments were so absurd it may signal no baseball again. Fans are in panic mode as owners return with a new salary cap proposal. Both sides appear dug in as of November 18, making a resolution before the owners vote to lock out the players on December 2 unlikely. That could mean a protracted lockout with little movement until one or both sides have something to lose.