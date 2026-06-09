Rob Mallard and Matthew Martin End Four‑Year Relationship as Social Media Signals Split

Coronation Street actor Rob Mallard and co‑star Matthew Martin have ended their nearly four‑year romance, unfollowing each other on Instagram and removing all online traces. The breakup follows similar relationship turmoil among other cast members, including Alan Halsall's split with Ellie Dolan. Both actors have remained tight‑lipped, but insiders report they are staying friends.

Rob Mallard , best known for his role as Daniel Osborne on ITV's long‑running drama " Coronation Street ", has ended his four‑year relationship with fellow actor Matthew Martin .

The couple first made their romance public at the British Soap Awards in 2023, but recent observations on Instagram suggest the partnership has dissolved. Both actors have unfollowed each other on the platform, and Mallard has quietly erased all references to Martin from his social media feeds. Martin, who made a cameo appearance as a police officer on the same show last year, now retains only a single snap from March 2024 that shows Mallard among family members.

Representatives for Mallard have not responded to inquiries from the Daily Mail regarding the split. The breakup comes amid a series of relationship upheavals among the "Coronation Street" ensemble. Earlier this year, Alan Halsall, who portrays the community‑focused Tyrone Dobbs, also confirmed the end of his romance with HR professional Ellie Dolan. The pair, who are twenty years apart in age, had kept their connection largely private before confirming it publicly in mid‑2025.

Their relationship, which began after Halsall returned to the United Kingdom from his stint on "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

", was highlighted by a tender selfie taken at a Delta Hotels by Marriott Worsley Park Country Club. However, like Mallard and Martin, Halsall and Dolan have now removed each other from their online profiles and appear to be focusing on their own personal lives-Halsall has been sharing pictures of his daughter Sienna as he navigates life post‑breakup. Mallard's recent split is not his first high‑profile romance linked to his on‑screen work.

In 2017 he briefly dated co‑star Daniel Brockbank, a relationship that ended only two months after it was announced to the public. Sources close to the actors say that despite the end of their romantic involvement, Mallard and Martin remain on amicable terms and intend to maintain a friendship. The actor's fans have taken note of the rapid removal of shared content and the sudden unfollowing, interpreting it as a clear sign of a definitive break.

While no official statement has been released, the pattern of social‑media deletions and the lack of recent joint appearances suggest the couple has moved on. The revelations add another chapter to the personal lives of the cast members who, while delivering drama on screen, continue to experience their own real‑life storylines behind the cameras





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