Actor Rob Lowe said he read Ben Shapiro's script for Confession and called it fantastic. Lowe requested the role himself after Shapiro hoped Lowe could suggest another actor unafraid to work with the conservative writer. Shapiro told Lowe he was too handsome for the part but agreed to cast him. Lowe said he has worked with left-wing writers and sees no reason not to work with right-wing writers.

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“I called Ben and said, ‘This is fantastic. ’” Shapiro, who had met Lowe a couple of times in passing, had sent the script over in the hope the “West Wing” actor could suggest a leading man who wouldn’t be “scared” to work with the conservative writer, who founded The Daily Wire website. NBCUniversal, Hornbill Capital Back EloElo, Parent of Indian Microdrama Platform Story TV, in $80 Million Funding Round“And I go, ‘Yeah, me.

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’ And he goes, ‘You’re good with this? ’ I said, ‘I’ve worked with the most left-wing writers in the world. Why wouldn’t I also work with the most right-wing writers in the world?

’” In a separate interview with writer Coleman Hughes, on his “Conversations With Coleman” podcast, Shapiro recounted a similar story, saying Lowe had been “really deeply affected by the script,” which is set in Stalinist Russia and follows Lowe’s character Alexi, an erstwhile literature professor who is interrogated by a former pupil turned KGB agent Vladimir , also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Emile Hirsch and Kodi Smit-McPhee. It is being distributed by the Daily Wire.

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Lowe said the team had hoped for a traditional distributor or streamer to pick up the film but found every door closed.

“It is challenging, it’s a tough watch,” he said of the subject matter. “But I see the movies that are celebrated out there. I see the movies that are picked for film — we got turned down by every single film festival. Summarily frog-marched out of any conversation.

Now, this is a movie with me, Nick Nolte, James Franco, Emile Hirsch. I see what they’re picking up. And it’s all political. ” “The thought would be, we’d play in a film festival, we would get some buzz — never happened — and then Netflix would pick it up… Crickets.

Absolute crickets. So then it defaults to the Daily Wire to be the distributor. And I’m like, hell yeah. I want people to see this movie.

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And good for them for putting it out. ” “But that wasn’t originally going to be the life of the movie. My thought would be like, Focus Features would see it in Venice and like it. But people are definitely in a place where a lot of people cannot see a work just for its work.

They have to do the math of ‘What does it mean? ’ and ‘What will people think? ’ and ‘Does that mean I’m on this side or does that mean I’m on that side? ’” He acknowledged that it was “the greatest irony” given the subject of the movie is about “wrongthink” in the Soviet Union, adding he has friends across the political spectrum.

“For every Jane Fonda I have a Ben Shapiro. For every Jimmy Kimmel I’ve got Bill O’Reilly,” Lowe said.

“I feel like that’s what’s lacking,” he added. “People do not have any type of leash for other people in their orbit. But to me, that’s what you want: people who think differently than you. And by the way, I’m not saying I agree with any of these people, but I don’t want to hear the same conversation and the same story over and over. And I really appreciate different opinions. ”