Rob Lowe discusses the 1989 sex tape scandal that impacted his career in his new Netflix documentary The Outsider, detailing the events and consequences.

Rob Lowe is providing a detailed account of the 1989 sex tape scandal that threatened to end his Hollywood career during the premiere of his new documentary, Rob Lowe: The Outsider. The Netflix production explores the events surrounding the taping of explicit footage in Atlanta, Georgia, prior to the 1988 Democratic National Convention. Lowe, now sixty-two years old, addresses the incident with transparency, revealing new context about the night the footage was recorded.

Context of the Atlanta Video Recording

The documentary explains that the grainy, X-rated video was captured on a travel camcorder the night before the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. During that night, the actor, who was twenty-four years old at the time, met two women at the Club Rio, a popular venue in the city. The footage depicts a nude Lowe engaging in what he describes as a boozy sex marathon with the two companions. One of the women involved was sixteen years old at the time of the encounter.

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Lowe clarifies his understanding of the situation at the time, stating that he believed he was at an over-twenty-one bar where he had to show identification to enter. He asserts that he had no knowledge that one of the participants was underage when the video was shot. The actor emphasizes that he is not attempting to rewrite history but is sharing his perspective on the events that unfolded decades ago.

The Theft of the Tape and Blackmail Attempts

According to Lowe, the video was stolen by individuals who later attempted to extort money from him. He reveals that people approached him offering to keep the tape quiet in exchange for large sums of money. Lowe refused to pay, describing his refusal as a rejection of blackmail tactics. He recounts the situation with sarcasm, noting that he showed his critics that he would not be coerced into silence regarding the stolen footage.

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The scandal broke publicly just as Lowe was preparing to attend the Cannes Film Festival in May 1989 to promote his film Bad Influence. The release of headlines about the twenty-four-minute tape overshadowed the promotional tour for the neo-noir thriller. The film, which was released in 1990, co-starred James Spader and was directed by Curtis Hanson, an Oscar-winning filmmaker known for L.A. Confidential.

Professional Fallout and Isolation

Lowe describes the period following the scandal as one of the most isolated in his life. Crisis public relations experts advised him to remain silent and not defend himself against the allegations. He followed this counsel, choosing to hunker down and avoid the press. During the press tour for Bad Influence, he received negative coverage that he felt was taking a significant toll on his mental health and professional relationships.

His brother, Chad Lowe, who is fifty-eight years old, recalls that Rob became reclusive and stopped answering phone calls. This behavior was described as abnormal for the actor, highlighting the severity of the impact the scandal had on his personal life. The negative publicity cast a shadow over what Lowe still considers one of his best films, despite the critical attention he received for the performance.

Legal Consequences and Career Recovery

At the time of the incident, the age of consent in Georgia was fourteen, allowing sexual activity with individuals aged fourteen or older. However, federal law set the minimum age for sexually explicit recordings at eighteen. No criminal charges were filed against the actor, but the mother of the underage teen filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages. The legal matter was settled out of court without further public litigation.

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Despite the initial damage, Lowe eventually rebuilt his career with roles in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999. He received critical acclaim and awards nods for his work in The West Wing starting in 2001 and Behind the Candelabra in 2013. The actor credits the scandal for inspiring his sobriety and for helping him meet his wife, jewelry designer Sheryl Berkoff, who is sixty-five years old.

Reactions from Celebrities and Colleagues

Gwyneth Paltrow, who is fifty-four years old, addresses Lowe's reputation in the documentary, stating that he has a reputation for sleeping with many people. She clarifies that she never had a romantic relationship with him, noting that his reputation preceded them. Paltrow's comments reflect the public perception of Lowe during his heyday in the 1980s as a prominent member of the Brat Pack.

Nikki Glaser, an comedian who is forty-two years old, also references the scandal during the Comedy Central Roast in 2016. She joked about Lowe's age and the legal implications of the incident, highlighting how the story remained a part of his public narrative. The documentary serves as a comprehensive look at Lowe's five-decade career, including these challenging moments and his subsequent resilience in the entertainment industry.