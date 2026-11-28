Rob Lowe says director Tony Richardson told the cast of The Hotel New Hampshire to sleep with each other, in his new Netflix documentary The Outsider. Lowe also details his affair with co-star Nastasja Kinski and the film's box office failure.

Rob Lowe has claimed that director Tony Richardson urged the cast of the 1984 film The Hotel New Hampshire to have sex with each other.

Lowe made the revelation in his new Netflix documentary, The Outsider, released on Tuesday. He said Richardson would tell the cast: You guys should really think about getting it on, because that is what your characters are doing. The film was based on John Irving's 1981 novel about an eccentric hotel-owning family who deal with wild misadventures and tragedies. Richardson directed and wrote the screenplay.

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Tony Richardson Oscar Winning Career

He died at 63 in November 1991. In 1964, Richardson hit the peak of his career, earning both Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for Tom Jones. Lowe compared movie making in the 1980s to today, saying: It was a different world. Lowe starred in The Hotel New Hampshire alongside Nastassja Kinski, Jodie Foster, Beau Bridges, Lisa Banes, Paul McCrane, Wilford Brimley, and Seth Green.

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He recalled arriving on set in Montreal and being faced with the phenomenon that was Kinski, now 65. She was literally on the cover of TIME Magazine as we were shooting, Lowe said. She was my love interest on the movie, and I am, like, pinching myself. She was probably the most beautiful woman I had certainly ever seen.

At the time, Lowe was in what he called a serious relationship that had all the mess ups anybody could imagine. But he admitted he was so enamored with Kinski that he was not going to let his relationship stand in the way of his fling with his co-star. In old footage from the documentary, Lowe said he had a very special relationship with Kinski. Back in September, Lowe praised Kinski as his best on-screen kiss ever.

Film Box Office Failure And Marriages

His other on-screen kissing partners include Demi Moore, Rashida Jones, Kim Cattrall, Calista Flockhart, and Meg Tilly. The documentary also included a clip from a 1984 interview with Joan Rivers where Lowe talked about working with Kinski. Unfortunately, the film was a failure at the box office, grossing just 5.1 million dollars on a 5.5 million dollar budget. Lowe, 62, has been married to makeup artist and jewelry designer Sheryl Berkoff since 1991.

He is known as a member of the Brat Pack. Lowe's claims about Richardson's advice come amid a wider conversation about Hollywood in the 1980s. The actor's documentary offers a candid look at his early career and personal life. The Hotel New Hampshire remains a notable entry in his filmography, despite its commercial disappointment.

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Richardson Legacy And On Set Behavior

Richardson's legacy includes his Oscar-winning work on Tom Jones, but Lowe's story adds a controversial chapter to the director's on-set behavior.