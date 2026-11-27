Rob Lowe opens up about working with Tony Richardson on The Hotel New Hampshire and his attraction to Nastassja Kinski in a new Netflix documentary.

A new documentary series on Netflix titled Rob Lowe: The Outsider has shed light on the actor's early career experiences, specifically focusing on his time filming the 1984 movie The Hotel New Hampshire. The six-time Golden Globe nominee reflects on the unconventional methods used by the film's director, the late Oscar-nominated filmmaker Tony Richardson, and his personal feelings toward co-star Nastassja Kinski during production in Montreal.

Tony Richardson's Unconventional Approach

Lowe recalled arriving in Montreal to work with Richardson, describing the director as actively promoting the cast to have sex with each other. He noted that the filmmaker would explicitly suggest actors engage in intimacy because it mirrored what their characters were doing in the script. Lowe characterized this environment as a different world from contemporary film sets, highlighting the radical nature of Richardson's directing style at the time.

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The actor shared that Richardson would often tell the cast, you guys should really think about getting it on, because that is what your characters are doing. This directive was part of a broader effort by Richardson to blur the lines between the actors' personal lives and their on-screen personas, a method that Lowe suggests was unique to that era of filmmaking.

Attraction to Nastassja Kinski

During the filming process, Lowe admitted to being strongly attracted to Nastassja Kinski, who played his love interest in the movie. He expressed amazement at her rising status, noting that she was literally on the cover of TIME Magazine while they were shooting the film. Lowe described the experience of working with the German actress as surreal, stating he was pinching himself due to his admiration for her stardom.

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Despite being in a complicated relationship at the time, Lowe claimed he was not going to let that personal complication stand in the way of his feelings for Kinski. His honesty about his emotional state during production offers a candid glimpse into the personal dynamics that influenced his performance and interactions on set.

Joan Rivers Interview Clip

The documentary also features archival footage from an interview Lowe gave to the late comedian Joan Rivers during the promotional tour for The Hotel New Hampshire. In the clip, Lowe discussed his relationship with Rivers, stating they had a very special relationship and confirming that they did have a romantic connection. This revelation adds another layer to the narrative of Lowe's personal life during his rise to fame in the mid-1980s.

Reflections on Hollywood History

The release of Rob Lowe: The Outsider provides a retrospective look at a transformative period in Lowe's career. By combining personal anecdotes with archival material, the series offers fans and industry observers a detailed account of the high-profile projects that defined his early years. The documentary serves as both a personal memoir and a historical document of Hollywood practices in the 1980s.