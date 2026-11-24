New docuseries Rob Lowe: The Outsider details Lowe's Hollywood rise, his affair with Sharon Stone, drug addiction, and major film cuts in candid interviews.

Rob Lowe is pulling back the curtain on his turbulent Hollywood journey in the newly released documentary series, Rob Lowe: The Outsider. The film chronicles his evolution from a breakout teen star in The 1980s to an Emmy-nominated actor on The West Wing. It pairs fresh interviews with Lowe and those closest to him against a retrospective of the private and public moments that defined his life. At 62, Lowe offers an unfiltered look at the professional highs and personal lows that have shaped his career.

Lowe traces his origins to his birth in March 1964 in Charlottesville, Virginia, and his subsequent move to Dayton, Ohio. During his high school years, he, his mother Barbara Hepler, and his brother Chad Lowe relocated to Malibu, California. This move set the stage for his entry into the entertainment industry, leading to a fast-paced lifestyle that would eventually take a dark turn. The documentary explores how this early environment influenced his later choices and relationships in the cutthroat world of acting.

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One of the most significant revelations involves Lowe's past relationship with actress Sharon Stone and her connection to Hollywood legend Warren Beatty. Chad Lowe recalled his brother living a very fast life during this period of his youth. Rob described an incident where Beatty's then-girlfriend Natalie Wood would invite him to movie nights at her friend Warren's house. Lowe admitted he was initially scared to meet the legendary actor but finally went one night with Melissa.

Rob recalled the atmosphere becoming quiet upon his arrival, making him uncomfortable as he realized they were talking about him. Years later, Beatty hinted at a secret affair, asking Rob what he thought was going on when Stone visited Frank Sinatra's house. Rob recalled Beatty saying, She says, Warren, what do you think was going on? We were f***ing. Lowe struggled to process the implication that Beatty was hinting at a secret affair with Stone.

He admitted to feeling conflicted, stating that while he was shocked, he also realized that someone he admired was interested in his partner. He concluded by joking that hearing himself say that makes him seem either evolved or like a huge cuck, highlighting the awkwardness of the situation. Lowe also discussed his relationship with Sharon Stone as his first serious relationship, which was filled with mistakes. He mentioned that director Tony Richardson was actively promoting them to have sex with each other, despite Lowe not being ready to settle down in his early twenties.

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While many consider Rob's role as Sodapop Curtis in The Outsiders to be a major career highlight, he revealed he is still upset by how much of his screentime was cut. He admitted that the first time he saw the film, he wanted to cry, thinking there was a mistake with the film reels. He remembered attending the opening night in a 3,000-seat theater, where he realized his scenes had been removed without any prior warning.

He stated that all his stuff was basically cut out of the movie and that he never truly got over the shock. At 17 and 18 years old, he felt blindsided by the editing decision. He noted that C. Thomas Howell was critical of Francis Ford Coppola for cutting out Rob and Tom Cruise. The film serves as a candid reflection on the brutal nature of Hollywood editing and the lack of communication regarding such significant changes to his performance.

The narrative takes a darker turn as Lowe discusses his struggles with drugs and alcohol. His former partner Demi Moore noted that Rob was not completely happy with where he was at professionally or personally. Chad Lowe pointed out that the nature of his partying did not seem fun anymore, suggesting a deeper issue with substance abuse. Rob recalled feeling like he let down the people in his life by missing major events and disappearing for periods of time.

Makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff, who worked with Lowe, admitted she did not have a great experience with him initially. She noted that while she didn't dislike him, he got on her nerves. Berkoff later joined a global press trip with Lowe, which she initially thought was a work offer. Although she was dating Keanu Reeves at the time, her connection with Rob progressed into a romantic getaway.

She stated that when she returned home, she told her boyfriend she was with Rob, which ended their relationship because she loved what was happening with Rob. The documentary shows that Rob was still drinking and partaking in other substances during this chaotic period of his life. He described a specific incident where he called Berkoff while partying, only for her to end things due to his lifestyle and addiction issues.

Lowe cited a missed call from his mom as the pivotal moment that led him to sobriety. His mother was trying to reach him because his grandfather suffered a heart attack. As he ignored the call to keep drinking, he realized how much he was letting down his loved ones. He described it as the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back, noting it was not being able to be there for his family when they really needed him.

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He had been carrying the business card of a drug and alcohol interventionist in his wallet for a year and a half. He pulled out the card, made the call, and the next morning, he was on a plane to rehab. Berkoff was the only person who visited Rob when he was in treatment. One year into his sobriety, the pair got engaged, and they have been married since 1991, sharing two sons.

The documentary also highlights his improved relationship with his brother Chad Lowe. Chad shared that as Rob got clean, he felt like they had the potential for a very deep relationship. He felt like he was maybe getting the other side of a relationship with a brother that he hadn't had before. This shift marked a significant positive change in his personal life, contrasting with the turbulence of his earlier years.

Lowe also reflected on his time on The West Wing, where he initially declined Aaron Sorkin's offer due to a low salary. He explained that he couldn't afford to do it at a tenth of his salary, so they cast someone else. However, they were already building the sets and about to start production but hadn't found anybody to play Sam Seaborn. The day before they started shooting, they came back to him at half his salary, and he took the role.

When people want to do a deep dive on The West Wing, Lowe is always reminded that nobody wants to hear that The Beatles hated each other. It all sounds so petty, he explained. What happened was everybody else eventually got raises and he didn't. He went to Aaron Sorkin and said he thought it was unfair that everybody else has been rewarded for the success of the show but he didn't.

He told Sorkin that the last time he wrote an episode specific for him, Lowe got nominated for an Emmy for it. He proposed that if Sorkin would do two out of 22 episodes specifically for him, he would stay. Sorkin replied that he thought Lowe had pretty good stuff right now. Lowe concluded that he had to leave because he couldn't advocate for his kids to stand up for themselves if he couldn't do it himself.

The series concludes by showing that Lowe was still drinking and partaking in other substances during this chaotic period of his life. The documentary serves as a comprehensive look at a life defined by constant transformation and the resilience required to overcome personal demons. It remains a significant cultural moment for fans of classic Hollywood and those interested in the realities of addiction and recovery.