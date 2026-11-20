Actor Rob Lowe discusses his decision to star in a script by Ben Shapiro and reveals frustrations over the film's rejection by major festivals despite its premiere success.

Actor Rob Lowe has publicly defended his decision to star in a psychological historical drama written by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, emphasizing that he prioritized the quality of the script over the political views of its creator. Lowe, who is 59 years old, appeared on a podcast to explain that he reached out to Shapiro directly after reading the material, telling the writer that the project was fantastic. He described the film as an interesting assessment of both the current state of the world and the state of Hollywood itself, asserting that he was unimpressed by political labeling.

Lowes Professional Relationship With Shapiro

The collaboration began when Shapiro asked if Lowe knew a leading man in his 50s who would not be intimidated by the prospect of working with him. Lowe quickly volunteered himself for the role, stating that he had previously worked with the most left-wing writers in the world and saw no reason why he could not also work with the most right-wing writers. He confirmed to Shapiro that he was comfortable with the project, viewing the experience as a professional opportunity rather than a political statement. This willingness to bridge ideological divides highlights Lowe's approach to acting, where the craft takes precedence over the creator's public persona.

Also read Ben Shapiro Writes Confession Film Starring Rob Lowe in 1938 Moscow

Technical Glitch During Downey Tribute

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, January 17, Lowe shared a humorous anecdote about experiencing technical difficulties while trying to congratulate Robert Downey Jr. on his recent Golden Globe win. Lowe, who was 59 at the time of the broadcast, recounted texting Downey to express his excitement, only to fumble the message. He admitted that he was so excited for his colleague that he wanted to congratulate him on what he considered the most beautiful acceptance speech. This moment provided a lighthearted contrast to the more serious discussions about his recent film projects and the industry dynamics he described.

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Film Release Strategy And Festival Exclusion

The film premiered at the Warsaw Film Festival in October, marking its initial public debut before receiving a one-night-only theatrical release on November 11. On that same day, the movie dropped on The Daily Wire's streaming platform, offering direct access to audiences who might be interested in Shapiro's perspective. However, Lowe expressed significant frustration that the movie failed to secure a wider festival run, noting that they were summarily frog-marched out of any conversation with major festivals. He suggested that political considerations played a role in these rejections, stating that he observed a pattern where celebrated movies seemed to align with specific ideological preferences.

Industry Reactions And Future Prospects

Lowe criticized the lack of buzz the film received, noting that major streaming platforms like Netflix showed no interest in picking it up. He described the silence from distributors as absolute crickets, questioning why a challenging and tough-watch movie would be ignored despite its artistic merit. Despite these hurdles, Lowe remained proud of the project and supportive of the decision to release it through alternative channels. He emphasized his desire for people to see the movie and commended the decision to put it out directly, indicating that he believes the film can still find an audience and spark conversation outside the traditional festival circuit.