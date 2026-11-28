Rob Lowe recently revealed he and his “Hotel New Hampshire” co-stars, which included Nastassja Kinski, were encouraged to have sex.

Rob Lowe Claims ‘The Hotel New Hampshire’ Director Tony Richardson Encouraged the Cast to ‘Have Sex With Each Other’: ‘It Was a Different World’ Box Office: ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Continues Its Rule With $22.5 Million as ‘Focker-In-Law’ Makes $10.5 Million on Friday Candace Cameron Bure Says She Still Gets ‘Substantial’ ‘Full House’ Residuals and Wasn’t Surprised the Olsen Twins Skipped ‘Fuller House’: No One ‘Stayed Close’ With Them Jesse Eisenberg Says Fans Aren’t Crazy With Him Because ‘There’s No Sexuality to My Work’: Life Is ‘Different’ When People ‘Want to Sleep With’ Yourecently revealed he and his “Hotel New Hampshire” co-stars, which included Nastassja Kinski, Jodie Foster and others, were encouraged to have sex with one another by director Tony Richardson.

Lowe made the claim in his recently released Netflix documentary, “The Outsider. ” Lowe was cast in the 1984 film after breaking out in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders,” which had hit theatres the year prior. In “The Hotel New Hampshire,” Lowe played John Berry, while Foster played his sister, Franny. Kinski played Susie the Bear and John’s eventual love interest.

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