Rob Lowe discusses the 1989 sex tape scandal in his new Netflix documentary, detailing his response to blackmail attempts and the career impact.

Rob Lowe addresses the 1989 sex tape scandal in his new Netflix documentary, providing new details about the incident that threatened his rising Hollywood career. The two-time Emmy nominee appears in Rob Lowe: The Outsider, which premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, November 24, to offer a candid look at his five-decade career. In the film, the actor explains the events leading up to the leak and his decision to fight back against extortion rather than pay hush money.

The 1988 Club Rio Incident Details

Rob Lowe states that the controversial footage was recorded at the trendy Club Rio in Atlanta, Georgia, on the night before the 1988 Democratic National Convention. At the time, Lowe was 24 years old and claimed he showed his identification to prove he was of legal drinking age to enter the bar. The grainy amateur video captured a sexual encounter between Lowe and two women, one of whom was 16 years old. Georgia law at the time permitted sexual activity with individuals aged 14 or older, but federal law set 18 as the minimum age for sexually explicit recordings.

Also read Rob Lowe Reflects On Sex Tape Leak And Career Fallout In New Documentary

Blackmail Attempts and Legal Outcomes

Rob Lowe reveals that individuals attempted to extort him with large sums of money to keep the tape quiet, but he refused to be blackmailed. He asserts that the tape was stolen rather than sold or leaked by his associates. No criminal charges were ever brought against the St. Elmo's Fire actor regarding the incident. The mother of the underage teen involved filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages, which was eventually settled out of court. Lowe emphasizes that he had no knowledge of the girl's age at the time of the encounter.

Career Impact and Cannes Film Festival

The scandal erupted just as Rob Lowe was traveling to the Cannes Film Festival in May 1989 to promote his neo-noir thriller Bad Influence. The film, released in 1990, co-starred James Spader and was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Curtis Hanson. Lowe recalls being told he was leading the news headlines instead of discussing his work. He remained reclusive and difficult to reach during this period, according to his brother, Chad Lowe, who noted that his silence was highly unusual for the typically outgoing actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Professional Recovery and Personal Life

Rob Lowe eventually rebounded from the controversy with roles in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and awards nominations for The West Wing and Behind the Candelabra. He credits the scandal with prompting his sobriety and strengthening his relationship with his wife, jewelry designer Sheryl Berkoff, whom he has been married to for 35 years. The couple shares two sons, Matthew, who is 33, and John Owen, who is 31. Lowe followed crisis public relations advice to remain silent and not defend himself publicly during the initial fallout.

Celebrity Perspectives in The Outsider

Longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow, 54, appears in the documentary to contextualize Lowe's past reputation. Paltrow jokes that she never slept with him despite his widespread allure. Comedian Nikki Glaser, 42, also references the 1989 incident during the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe in 2016. The new documentary serves as a comprehensive look at how Lowe navigated one of the most damaging scandals in celebrity history while maintaining his enduring presence in Hollywood.