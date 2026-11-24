Rob Liefeld's Newmen. part of new Marvel Comics Presents, 247 Comics Presents, with Godtail, Mark Texeira, Daniel Warren Johnson & Larry Hama

Rob Liefeld's Newmen. part of new Marvel Comics Presents, 247 Comics Presents, with Godtail, Mark Texeira, Daniel Warren Johnson & Larry Hama Rob Liefeld’s Newmen returns in 247 Comics Presents/Spotlight, ahead of its 2027 Free Comic Book Day release. 247 Comics Presents revives the Marvel Comics Presents anthology spirit, curated by former Marvel editor Terry Kavanagh.

Newmen appears alongside stories by Larry Hama, Howard Mackie, Mark Texeira, Tom DeFalco, and Brian Buccellato.coming from 247 Comics/TokyoPop in next year's Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day on the 1st of May 2027. But the reprint of this series byand in #2, currently scheduled for the 24th of February. And as an anthology, it contains a number of other treats from some other big names as well. And the secret is former Marvel Comics editor.

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In feudal Japan, a young ronin crosses a fog-shrouded bridge and encounters a small god and his deceitful acolyte. The little deity possesses magic beads that can materialize endless quantities of rice wine.

However, the beads were stolen from a large, dim-witted demon with a flaming sword who demands the return of his property. The deceitful acolyte accuses the ronin of being the thief, and thereby hangs the tale.. In the near future, a benevolent A.I. deity has ended all wars, disease and hunger, but Jude Locke, a jaded and wisecracking special forces soldier with unique sensory abilities, launches a dangerous quest to prove that paradise is built on a lie..

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The Cyber League has turned baseball into a sport of cyborgs,"enhancing" players' natural talents by turning them into bionic monsters. But Asher isn't playing ball, not even for the championship. With a ragtag team of unaugmented human players, the Naturals, he's about to start the most lopsided fight in sports history.by Rob Liefeld, Eric Stephenson, and Jeff Matsuda. They were told the Nu-Gene made them special, a new step in human evolution.

The truth is worse. The Nu-Gene was never human at all, but seeded by an alien race that engineered these teenagers like livestock, and the protectors sheltering them are waiting to harvest the herd. Now the NEWMEN must survive long enough to learn the deadliest threat isn't their enemies, but the secret of where their power came from.. A psychological horror story about an average guy who discovers he has ties to a deadly cult.

Told across three decades,Gideon Ryder is a man out of time, a cowboy wielding the powers of Hell to fight his way into Heaven and back to the love of his life. But she's been keeping secrets of her own. The team that redefined. Moving to New York City, Amber Alexander dreams of a career as an actress, but chaos ensues when a calculating competitor attempts to sabotage her.

A return to the slapstick, fun and games series likeby ANDERSON CARMAN In the Cyber League, the players aren't athletes anymore. They're bionic monsters,"enhanced" until nothing human is left. Asher refuses to play that game, even with a championship on the line. Now he's leading the Naturals, a ragtag team of all-human players, into the most lopsided fight in sports history.

Featuring a Manga cover byby ROB LIEFELD, ERIC STEPHENSON, and JEFF MATSUDA They were told the Nu-Gene made them the next step in human evolution. The truth is worse. The Nu-Gene was never human at all; an alien race seeded it and raised these teens like livestock. The protectors sheltering them are only waiting for harvest time.

Now the NEWMEN must survive long enough to uncover the deadliest secret of all: where their powers really came from. Featuring an Exciting Manga cover byby BRIAN BUCCELLATO and TONI INFANTE An ordinary man discovers his family tree has roots in a deadly cult. Spanning three decades, this acclaimed psychological horror story explores cults, family, and the darkest corners of human nature. Featuring covers by Toni Infante andare being reprinted by 247 powered by TokyoPop.

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This is an incredible cover. It's a bit of a legacy story. This is by's family… his mom has been married to both gentlemen, is married to Jim Lee, but Lucas Garza- this cover is inked by the incredible Bill Sienkiewicz, featuring my characters. I created every one of these characters here.

Rain, Kodiak, Dash, uh, Bird. Actually, I did not create him, but these four. So, this is great. Lucas Lee Garza crushing it.

This is really great. So, Newman is coming out: reprints of the original material, story by Rob Liefeld, Eric Stevenson, Jeff Matsuda,Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Rob Liefeld's Newmen. part of new Marvel Comics Presents, 247 Comics Presents, with Godtail, Mark Texeira, Daniel Warren Johnson & Larry HamaPatrick Stewart And Chainkata In The Top Ten Hottest Comics This WeekPeach Momoko On $130,000 An Hour In The Daily LITG 23rd November 2026DC K.O.

Visions in this week's Justice League Unlimited #25 by Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Dan Mora and Fico Ossio Rob Liefeld's Newmen. part of new Marvel Comics Presents, 247 Comics Presents, with Godtail, Mark Texeira, Daniel Warren Johnson & Larry HamaPatrick Stewart And Chainkata In The Top Ten Hottest Comics This WeekPeach Momoko On $130,000 An Hour In The Daily LITG 23rd November 2026Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #14 sees the new EPF leader dig into the agency's dark past as Agent Ravenwood returns to cause trouble.