Rob Liefeld Makes a Bold, Meta Exit From Deadpool: Team-Up #5

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld writes himself into the story as Commander X in the final issue of his Deadpool series, marking a definitive and memorable farewell to the character.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has officially bid farewell to his iconic character in a spectacularly audacious manner. In the final pages of his concluding Deadpool series, Liefeld unleashes one last, gloriously Liefeldian creative flourish, ensuring his swan song as the author of the Merc With a Mouth was both memorable and definitive, considering he has seemingly burned his bridge with Marvel for good.

Deadpool: Team-Up #5 – penned and illustrated by Rob Liefeld – features a moment where the writer/artist inserts himself into the narrative, offering a personal goodbye to the titular character. While not unprecedented for a writer or artist to appear within their own story, this instance is particularly noteworthy as Liefeld reveals himself to be the enigmatic Commander X, a figure teased long before the series commenced. Describing it as a long con on Liefeld's part would be a gross understatement; it's undoubtedly the most captivating cameo the creator could have orchestrated. Rob Liefeld's meta cameo feels inherently fitting, considering Deadpool's self-awareness of the Marvel Universe is a superpower in itself. It's almost impossible to conceive of or write for Deadpool without that trademark self-awareness, so it's fitting that Rob Liefeld's final attempt at the character should be his most ambitious self-aware endeavor. However, this moment transcends a mere amusing meta-contextual point. Any creator can wink at the reader, but this is Liefeld positioning himself as one of his more obscure characters, created over five years ago. The grand spectacle of it all feels like Rob Liefeld's personal farewell to Deadpool, the readers, and to the Marvel Universe. This signifies Liefeld's official sendoff from a world he helped shape, a character he helped mold, and to characters who all bear his personal touch. This sentiment is amplified by Deadpool's final words: 'I really need some rest. I'm kinda draggin' ... if you know what I mean.' It's certainly an ambitious way to say goodbye to Deadpool, but Rob Liefeld's words resonate with readers who have followed his journey. Commander X's Debut: In his 2019 debut, Commander X – a relatively recent Marvel creation for Rob Liefeld – is established as one of the leaders within the X-Command of Earth-19647. The series sees Commander X personally induct Alexander Nathan Summers, son of Cable, into the X-Command. Throughout this period, Commander X has remained enigmatic, never revealing his true identity or even his real name to his teammates. This sparked considerable speculation among Marvel fans over the past five years, but no one could have foreseen the truth. After implying they've worked together before, a detail Wade doesn't recall, he unmasks to reveal a perfect likeness of Liefeld, declaring 'it's been thirty years,' before Deadpool unceremoniously brushes him off.Rob Liefeld revived his underappreciated work for Deadpool: Team-Up, where the Merc with a Mouth joins forces with all of his beloved partners and teammates – including the X-Command, Wolverine, Ghost-Spider, Doc Samson, Shatterstar, Hercules, Cable, and more – to combat an army of Dragon Men. Wade Wilson expresses gratitude to Commander X for his assistance, and after the Commander implies they've worked together before, a detail Wade doesn't remember, he unmasks to reveal a perfect likeness of Liefeld, declaring 'it's been thirty years,' before Deadpool unceremoniously brushes him off. Rob Liefeld's Legacy At Marvel & Historic Tenure With Deadpool Reach Their Final Chapter Liefeld Leaves A Significant, But Complicated Legacy At Marvel Close Rob Liefeld's legacy in the world of comics itself has been marked by controversy and mixed reactions from some critics, who find his depictions of superheroes occasionally excessive. However, his contributions to the industry are undeniable, particularly in his work on the Deadpool character. The character's name and popularity are too significant to end with Rob Liefeld's departure, but everything Deadpool-related undeniably begins with its creator. There quite literally is no Deadpool without Rob Liefeld





