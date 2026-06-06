Rob Leonard Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Rob Leonard as their new defensive coordinator after Patrick Graham left for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Leonard, previously the defensive line coach, has been with the team for three seasons and is well-respected by players. He provides continuity amid several coaching changes and a revamped roster that includes additions like Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Taron Johnson. Maxx Crosby and other key defenders support Leonard's promotion, citing his work ethic and dedication. Leonard must now implement defensive strategies with a rejuvenated unit.

The Las Vegas Raiders have appointed Rob Leonard as their new defensive coordinator , marking a significant shift in the team's defensive leadership following Patrick Graham 's departure to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Graham, who served as defensive coordinator for four seasons, was a pillar of continuity during a period of frequent head coaching changes. Despite working with one of the league's lowest-paid defenses, Graham remained a constant until his exit after the 2025 season. Now, the Raiders turn to Leonard, a familiar face who has spent the last three years as the team's defensive line coach.

His promotion by first-time head coach Klint Kubiak offers the organization a measure of stability amid an offseason filled with turnover, including the dismissal of former head coach Pete Carroll and much of his staff. Leonard's deep familiarity with the Raiders' defensive personnel and schemes positions him to hit the ground running. Over the past three seasons, he has built strong relationships with players and developed a keen understanding of the defensive line and overall unit.

This continuity is particularly valuable as the Raiders have added several new pieces to their defense, including free-agent acquisitions Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Taron Johnson. These moves, combined with returning talent such as Eric Stokes, Malcolm Koonce, and star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, give Leonard arguably the most talented defensive roster the team has fielded in years.

His prior experience as a positional coach ensures a smoother transition and allows the team to build upon existing foundations rather than starting from scratch. Player support for Leonard is overwhelming, with Maxx Crosby-one of the team's most influential defenders-publicly endorsing him. Crosby highlighted Leonard's hard work, care for the team, and genuine approach as reasons for his confidence in the new coordinator.

"He's going to do it his way. And guys respect that because they know how hard he works and how much he loves and cares about this team and the players, and you can really feel that," Crosby stated. This backing is crucial as Leonard steps into a role that demands both strategic acumen and the ability to motivate a diverse group of professionals.

Having spent over a decade in various coaching roles across the NFL, Leonard is well-prepared for this opportunity. The Raiders' front office has supplemented his promotion with substantial roster upgrades, setting the stage for an immediate defensive turnaround. Leonard must now integrate new and existing talent, refine the defensive scheme, and strive to improve a unit that has often underperformed relative to its potential





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Las Vegas Raiders Rob Leonard Defensive Coordinator NFL Patrick Graham Maxx Crosby Coaching Changes Defense Roster Moves Klint Kubiak

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