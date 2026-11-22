Rob Kardashian posts photos of daughter Dream on her tenth birthday, appearing slimmer as ex Blac Chyna joins comments. Read details on the family celebration.

Rob Kardashian marked a significant personal milestone this weekend by sharing a heartfelt collection of photographs on Instagram to celebrate his daughter Dream's tenth birthday. The 39-year-old reality television star posted the images on Saturday, capturing a joyful moment with the child he shares with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.

The visual update highlighted a noticeable physical transformation for the former reality star, who appeared significantly slimmer than in recent years. Kardashian maintained his signature casual style in the photos, wearing a black T-shirt and a baseball cap while sporting a neatly trimmed dark beard and a warm, engaging smile.

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Dream, who turned ten on November 10, was dressed in a leopard print jersey that created a cohesive aesthetic with her large, heart-shaped birthday cake. The proud father captioned the post with enthusiastic and loving text, stating he enjoyed the fun shared during the celebration and expressed his deep affection for his daughter.

Blac Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, engaged directly with the birthday post through the comment section. She left a message reading Dreamy and Daddy, accompanied by sparkle emojis, indicating a friendly and supportive interaction with her ex-partner regarding their shared child. Her public comment underscored the stable co-parenting dynamic the two continue to navigate in the entertainment industry.

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This public display of cooperation comes shortly after the exes appeared together on the KICK streaming platform. During that broadcast, they sparked rumors of a romantic reconciliation by exchanging flirtatious energy while discussing their daughter. Chyna had previously complimented Kardashian on his appearance when she saw his pictures from celebrating Kim Kardashian's 46th birthday.

The birthday post marks another step in Kardashian's gradual return to the public sphere after years of reclusion. He began this transition in July by making a cameo appearance in a photo dump posted by his sister Khloe Kardashian for her 42nd birthday. He commented on her post to express love and blessing, drawing positive reactions from fans who noted his improved demeanor.

Kardashian also appeared in the season seven premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, which aired in 2025. The footage showed him joining his sisters, mom Kris Jenner, and stepfather Caitlyn Jenner for a farewell dinner at the family's former home. This was his first on-camera appearance since 2016 and marked his debut on the series that began in 2022.

Khloe Kardashian addressed the speculation surrounding her brother's return in a confessional interview for the Hulu show. She clarified that Rob is doing well and alive, dismissing conspiracy theories that suggest he is hiding or living in miserable conditions. She emphasized that the family is supportive and waiting for him to return at his own pace.

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Dream continues to grow as the only child of Rob and Blac Chyna. Chyna also shares a 14-year-old son named King with her ex-boyfriend Tyga. The ongoing public interactions between Rob and Blac suggest a stable co-parenting dynamic as they navigate their individual careers and family relationships in the entertainment industry.

Fans have responded enthusiastically to the birthday photos, with many noting how happy and healthy Kardashian appears. The social media update serves as a testament to his progress in reclaiming his public identity while prioritizing his role as a father. The event highlights the evolving nature of his relationship with his ex-partner and the broader Kardashian-Jenner family network.

The celebration also coincides with a period of increased visibility for the Kardashian family on various media platforms. From Hulu series premieres to social media campaigns, the family continues to dominate popular culture. Kardashian's participation in these public events signals his comfort with being in the spotlight once again.

As Dream enters her teenage years, the focus on her relationship with her father remains a central theme in his personal narrative. The birthday celebration provided a rare glimpse into the private bond between them, away from the intense scrutiny that has often defined their public lives. The event serves as a reminder of the personal joys that exist beyond the reality television drama.