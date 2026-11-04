Rob Foxcurran Takes Commanding Lead in King County Assessor Race Amid Wilson Scandal

Rob Foxcurran holds a commanding lead to replace John Wilson as King County Assessor, focusing on tax fairness and transparency following Wilson's resignation.

Rob Foxcurran currently holds a commanding early lead in the competitive race to become King County's first new assessor in more than a decade. The lifelong King County resident serves as an appraiser for the city of Seattle and works as a hearing examiner on the King County Board of Appeals and Equalization. His campaign highlights his extensive background in local government assessment and equalization processes as a primary qualification for the role.

Foxcurran told reporters that he believes people can trust his expertise because his professional background pairs well with the demands of the office. He stated, I have a background that pairs well with this role, so I think people can believe me when I say that I know what I'm doing. This confidence stems from his direct experience in appraisal and administrative law, which he argues is essential for managing the complex valuation systems within King County.

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Foxcurran has built his platform around homestead protections designed to help homeowners manage rising costs while advocating for a renter tax credit to provide relief from increasing housing expenses. He argues that rising property taxes are pushing homeowners, renters, and small businesses out of their communities due to a lack of trust in the current system. Foxcurran emphasized that King County needs an accurate, fair, and transparent Assessor's office that works for everyone.

He also supports implementing a land-value tax, which would tax land rather than the structures built on it to encourage development and fairness. His campaign noted that Foxcurran has lived in Multi-Family Tax Exemption housing himself and understands the real pressures families face. They believe local government must do everything possible to keep people housed and make King County a place where working families can thrive.

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Dominique M Scarimbolo is running for King County Assessor with a focus on eliminating property taxes and making valuations more transparent while responsibly managing taxpayer dollars. As a lifelong Washington resident who graduated from Washington State University, Scarimbolo previously operated several small businesses, including Four Horsemen Brewery. She stated that she personally experienced how confusing and frustrating the property tax system can be after filing property tax appeals and reviewing assessment data.

Scarimbolo became convinced that King County needs a more transparent, accountable, and uniform assessment system led by officials willing to ask hard questions about how the system actually works for the people it serves. Her campaign stated that property owners deserve a system they can understand, challenge fairly, and trust. She argued that the Assessor is not simply an appraiser but a leadership role requiring accountability.

The race to succeed John Wilson follows allegations that he stalked and harassed his former partner, Lee Keller, leading to calls for his resignation. Wilson, who has served as King County assessor since 2015, announced in October that he would not seek re-election after officials demanded he step aside. King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci previously wrote that Wilson needed to address his ongoing and escalating behavior and resign as county assessor to ensure accountability.

Balducci emphasized that people in positions of power should not be shielded from accountability for abusive behavior and that the people and employees of King County deserve better leadership. She joined advocates for survivors of violence and intimate partner abuse in repeatedly calling for Wilson to step aside. This political vacuum created the opportunity for candidates like Foxcurran and Scarimbolo to define the future direction of the office.

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Wilson defended himself against the allegations by stating that facts, not accusations, would clear him of any wrongdoing. He claimed that he did nothing to put his former partner in danger and was not abusive to her, contradicting claims that she was in fear for her life. He insisted that the facts would show he did not stalk her or act abusively toward her during their relationship.

Meanwhile, Foxcurran's campaign highlighted his personal experience with housing pressures, contrasting his background with the controversy surrounding the outgoing assessor. The campaign noted that Foxcurran knows firsthand how rising costs and unfair tax systems push people out of their homes. This narrative positions him as a candidate focused on economic stability and housing security for residents across King County.

Scarimbolo's platform focuses on faster appeals and greater transparency within the assessment process. She advocated for eliminating property taxes entirely, a stance that distinguishes her from Foxcurran's approach of reforming existing structures through measures like land-value taxation. Voters are now deciding between these two distinct visions for how property values should be determined and taxed in the region.

As election day approaches, the combination of Wilson's scandal and the high stakes of housing affordability issues has drawn significant attention to this local race. Both candidates are leveraging their professional backgrounds to appeal to voters concerned about property rights and government accountability. The outcome will determine the leadership style of the Assessor's office for the next four years.