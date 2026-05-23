Rob Base of DJ E-Z Rock Twins Has Passed Away at Age 59

Rob Base of the late 80s hip-hop duo DJ E-Z Rock has died at age 59, four days after celebrating his birthday. He passed away after a private battle with cancer.

Rob Base of the late 80s hip-hop duo DJ E-Z Rock has died at age 59 - just four days after celebrating his birthday. A Harlem-bred rapper, Rob Base , also known as Robert Ginyard, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer.

He was one half of the collective known for the hit 1988 song 'It Takes Two'. Their debut album 'It Takes Two' peaked at number four on the Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Base met his musical partner E-Z Rock in fifth grade and they became a music group in their teenage years.

Rob Base mentored burgeoning artists through his production company Funky Base, Inc. He was also the executive producer on the horror film 'Urban Flesh Eaters', released last year. Fans and friends took to the comments of Friday's Instagram to express their condolences, stating that this was a sad day and RIP. Here are the Five Keywords of the article





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Rob Base DJ E-Z Rock It Takes Two Break Of Dawn Production Company Funky Base Inc.

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