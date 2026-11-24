Learn how to make rich, silky roasted garlic mashed potatoes using a recipe from Maryland's L'Academie De Cuisine. A perfect, make-ahead holiday side dish.

Thanksgiving dinner plates are often dominated by vegetable and starch sides, providing a colorful and flavorful contrast to the main turkey. This roasted garlic mashed potatoes recipe offers a rich, silky texture that elevates the classic holiday staple. The dish combines creamy russet or Yukon Gold potatoes with savory roasted garlic for a sophisticated yet comforting side.

Origin Of The Mashed Potatoes Recipe

This specific recipe originates from L'Academie De Cuisine, a respected culinary school based in Maryland. The institution closed its doors in 2017, but its culinary legacy lives on through its graduates. The recipe was originally included in a three-ring binder distributed to every student who completed the school's six-month culinary fundamentals course.

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The original author of the recipe remains unknown, as no specific chef is credited in the materials. However, staff writer Tim Carman has utilized this dish in his personal cooking repertoire for twenty years. He frequently prepares this garlicky mash for holiday celebrations or whenever cold weather demands a warm, ultra-rich comfort food.

Make Ahead And Storage Instructions

The recipe is designed for efficiency, allowing for significant advance preparation. The roasted garlic component can be prepared and the cloves squeezed into a jar for refrigeration for up to two days in advance. This step simplifies the day-of cooking process by having the flavor base ready to go.

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The mashed potatoes themselves can also be made and stored in the refrigerator for up to two days before serving. To preserve quality during storage, chefs should smooth the surface of the mash and add a layer of heavy cream to completely cover the potatoes. The dish must be kept in a covered bowl, preferably made of glass, to maintain freshness.

Reheating The Mashed Potatoes

When ready to serve, the refrigerated potatoes require gentle reheating to restore their silky texture. One method involves placing a heatproof bowl of potatoes over a pot of simmering water. Chefs should add extra cream and adjust seasoning while gently mixing the potatoes over medium heat.

Alternatively, the potatoes can be brought to room temperature for thirty minutes before being transferred to an oven-safe dish. Cream should be added to cover the potatoes, and the dish should be covered and heated in a 350-degree oven until warmed through. Additional cream can be folded in as needed to achieve a soft, consistent texture.

Ingredients And Cooking Steps

The preparation begins with roasting one head of garlic with one tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. While the garlic roasts, cook six medium russet or Yukon Gold potatoes in salted water for about 20 minutes until tender. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot to keep warm.

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To assemble the dish, arrange six tablespoons of unsalted butter in a large bowl. Use a potato ricer to extrude the hot potatoes directly over the butter. Mash the roasted garlic cloves into a paste and add them to the potatoes. Gently fold in the butter, garlic, and remaining salt, then slowly incorporate one and a quarter cups of heavy cream until the mixture is smooth and creamy.