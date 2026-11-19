Vicky D'Arcy and Kellie Mulvey used Roar Fitness to lose weight in their 40s and 50s. Learn how structured strength training and increased protein intake reversed perimenopause fat gain.

Vicky D'Arcy and Kellie Mulvey achieved significant weight loss in their 40s and 50s by joining Roar Fitness, a program founded by former Olympian Sarah Lindsay. Both women overcame sudden perimenopause-related weight gain and stalled metabolisms by abandoning their old sporadic exercise routines in favor of a structured 12-week strength training and nutrition plan.

Perimenopause Disrupts Established Weight Loss Strategies

D'Arcy, a 52-year-old former personal trainer, experienced a shocking and rapid weight gain at age 46 as perimenopause began. Despite maintaining a healthy diet and having two decades of fitness expertise, her body changed completely within six months. She noted that every trick she had previously relied on failed to yield results. This experience highlights a common frustration for women in mid-life, where hormonal shifts disrupt fat storage, energy levels, and recovery capabilities. The key takeaway is that when previous routines stop working, it signals a biological need for a different strategy rather than a personal failure.

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Similarly, Kellie Mulvey, a consultant living in Dubai, faced gradual weight gain as she approached her 50th birthday. Her lifestyle had quietly shifted away from consistent exercise, relying instead on sporadic workouts and convenient takeaway food. Unlike D'Arcy's sudden change, Mulvey's weight increase was subtle until her jeans no longer fit. Both women realized that their previous ad-hoc approaches to fitness were effective in their 30s but insufficient for the physiological demands of their late 40s and 50s.

Structured Strength Training Reverses Age-Related Muscle Loss

The core mechanism behind their success was a shift toward heavy weight training, a component often intimidating to those accustomed to cardio. This approach directly counters sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass. Building muscle tissue increases the body's metabolic rate because muscle burns more energy than fat, even at rest. For Mulvey, the physical transformation was evident after just four weeks, with a friend noticing the improvement. By the end of the 12-week program, she felt like a completely different person.

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Mulvey's weekly routine consisted of three distinct sessions: one focused on lower body strength, another on upper body, and a third covering full-body movements. Her training included challenging exercises such as deadlifts and sled pushes. She progressed rapidly, moving from feeling that certain lifts were impossible to performing a 40kg chest press and a 140kg hip thrust. D'Arcy also emphasized the importance of professional guidance, noting that having a personal trainer provided the necessary push and motivation to exceed her own expectations.

Increased Protein Intake Fuels High-Intensity Transformation

A surprising element of the program was the requirement to eat more food rather than restricting calories. The tailored nutrition plans provided by Roar Fitness prioritized high protein intake to fuel the demands of strength training. D'Arcy struggled with the volume of food in the early stages, finding it difficult to eat a full breakfast and lunch. Mulvey also admitted that the initial meal plan seemed excessive, requiring her to split her meals into multiple sittings to manage the protein load.

The strategy recognizes that the body requires substantial fuel to build muscle and recover from intense workouts. Instead of starvation diets, the program uses nutrition to support metabolic health and physical adaptation. Both women completed the 12-week challenge with significant improvements in strength and body composition. D'Arcy reached her goal of being stronger and happier for her 50th birthday, while Mulvey successfully dropped below her target weight of 60kg, finishing at 57kg.