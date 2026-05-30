ROAR, Fairhope Brewing team up for Mobile shelter dog adoption and sponsorship drive

Reach Out for Animal Rights, better known as ROAR, is partnering with Fairhope Brewing Company this weekend to help Mobile shelter dogs find new homes and raise

Reach Out for Animal Rights, better known as ROAR, is partnering with Fairhope Brewing Company this weekend to help Mobile shelter dogs find new homes and raise money for animals still waiting to be adopted.

The May Day Adoption and Sponsorship Drive will take place Sunday, May 31, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Fairhope Brewing Company's downtown Mobile location at 656 St. Louis Street. The event benefits the Mobile Animal Shelter and will feature live adoptions from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., giving visitors the opportunity to meet adoptable dogs and potentially take home a new furry family member.

"We've done dozens, if not 100, of these events over the 15 years we've been in business," Jim Foley, a managing partner of Fairhope Brewing said. "And it's just so much fun every single time. " ROAR volunteers will be on hand throughout the afternoon helping facilitate adoptions and encouraging visitors to sponsor shelter animals. Organizers praised the group's work and dedication to helping local pets.

"But the folks at ROAR have been so good and these dogs are so sweet," Foley said. "Every time they do an event with us they do an absolutely fantastic job. They've got the right people doing the right things.

" Even for those not looking to adopt, organizers say the event offers a chance to interact with shelter animals and support a good cause. "Because you might meet your new best friend," Foley said. "But no, seriously, it's a great time. You get to meet some new puppies.

" The family-friendly event will also include live music from Troi Arinson, a 50/50 drawing, hourly prizes and opportunities to donate directly to help shelter animals. "Socializing these dogs is always a good thing, It's just going to be a fun Sunday afternoon. " said Foley. Those interested in supporting the effort can donate during the event or contribute through the sponsorship campaign benefiting the Mobile Animal Shelter.

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